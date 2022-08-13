Martin Groat says early signs are positive for Forres ahead of Inverurie clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat has been encouraged by their start to the season ahead of facing Inverurie Locos.

The Can-Cans make the trip to Harlaw Park having won two of their first three Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Mosset Park boss Steven MacDonald has made eight signings this summer and skipper Groat believes things are looking up for Forres after last season’s 12th-placed finish.

The 27-year-old midfielder said: “Inverurie is a difficult place to go and they’ve started well.

“But we’ve got confidence going down there that if we stick to what we do well we can cause problems.

“You want to keep improving each week and I’m quite hopeful for this season.

“We’re well-drilled and well-organised and hopeful we can put a decent run together, it’s been a positive start for us anyway.

“We’ve taken in quite a few new faces, some young and some experienced.

“It’s early on and we can’t get carried away, but the signs have been promising.”

Inverurie have taken seven points out of nine at the start of the campaign.

Manager Richard Hastings is pleased with the standards set by his players.

He added: “The boys are an honest bunch and they know themselves if they haven’t played to the standard we’re looking for.

“We want them to hold each other accountable and expect standards from each other. We’re seeing and hearing that more and more among the squad.

“It’s probably been levelled at the club in general in the past about being a bit of soft touch. But that’s not going to be levelled at this team.”

