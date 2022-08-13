Wick defeat Turriff in exciting Highland League tussle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy beat Turriff United 2-0 in a thoroughly entertaining Breedon Highland League encounter at Harmsworth Park.

In a fine advert for the quality of football in the division goals in either half from Jack Henry and Mark Macadie earned the Scorries the points.

Although they suffered their second league defeat of the season United deserved credit for the way they played.

Dean Donaldson’s side did everything but score, hitting the woodwork in the first period, working goalkeeper Graeme Williamson on plenty of occasions and also sending numerous tempting crosses into the area.

This was Wick’s second victory of the campaign after beating Keith at home a fortnight ago.

Entertaining opening

The first period was an engrossing affair and it was the home side who carved out the first clear opening after quarter of an hour.

Henry’s footwork set up Sean Campbell on the right side of the area and while his shot beat goalkeeper David Dey, Owen Kinsella got back onto the line to hack the ball away.

Turriff were playing some attractive football and in the 24th minute Jack McKenzie’s delivery found in-form striker Aaron Reid, but Alan Farquhar stepped in at the right moment to block.

Four minutes later McKenzie was inches away from finding the net. He took Ewan Clark’s pass and cut in from the right flank but his shot from the edge of the box hit the left post.

McKenzie was first to the rebound but goalkeeper Williamson recovered to save.

But after half an hour the Scorries took the lead after putting together a terrific passing move.

Jack Halliday found Richard Macadie in midfield, who in turn passed to brother Mark on the left flank, Ryan Campbell made a surging run on the overlap and his cross from the byline was met by a bullet header from Henry.

The United response was good, Williamson made a fine reflex save to repel Keir Smith’s front post header from Liam Cheyne’s corner.

On 35 minutes Smith had another good chance but he stabbed wide from Cheyne’s right-wing free-kick.

Before the half was out Williamson was then required to push away Jordan Cooper’s shot from 20 yards and Turriff also had the ball in the net from a corner, but to their disappointment referee Billy Baxter ruled it out for a foul on Farquhar.

Scorries double up

Early in the second half Callan Gray capitalised on a mistake from Alan Hughes to break free on the left side of the area.

His cutback found McKenzie, but his strike was blocked at point-blank range.

In the 50th minute Wick doubled their lead with a diagonal ball into the box from the right finding Mark Macadie and his finish from 12 yards was unerring.

Turriff now had to chase the game which gave Wick’s forwards more space and shortly before the hour mark Halliday drove forward but his powerful effort from 25 yards was tipped behind by Dey at full stretch.

Midway through the second period the men from Aberdeenshire threatened to pull on back. Cooper evaded the offside trap but Williamson got a toe to the low shot to send it off target.

Shortly after sub Rory Brown curled a free-kick narrowly wide. But Wick also remained a threat and Richard Macadie and Henry combining to put Halliday through, but Dey raced out to block at his feet.

With 12 minutes left Wick should have put the outcome beyond doubt. Halliday, MacNab and Sean Campbell broke away but when Halliday teed up Campbell Dey saved his shot.

Turriff continued to push until the final whistle but despite their best efforts they couldn’t mount a comeback.