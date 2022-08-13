Wick defeat Turriff in exciting Highland League tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick defeat Turriff in exciting Highland League tussle

By Callum Law
August 13, 2022, 4:53 pm
Wick's Gordon MacNab and Jordan Cooper of Turriff battle for the ball
Wick's Gordon MacNab and Jordan Cooper of Turriff battle for the ball

Wick Academy beat Turriff United 2-0 in a thoroughly entertaining Breedon Highland League encounter at Harmsworth Park.

In a fine advert for the quality of football in the division goals in either half from Jack Henry and Mark Macadie earned the Scorries the points.

Although they suffered their second league defeat of the season United deserved credit for the way they played.

Dean Donaldson’s side did everything but score, hitting the woodwork in the first period, working goalkeeper Graeme Williamson on plenty of occasions and also sending numerous tempting crosses into the area.

This was Wick’s second victory of the campaign after beating Keith at home a fortnight ago.

Entertaining opening

The first period was an engrossing affair and it was the home side who carved out the first clear opening after quarter of an hour.

Henry’s footwork set up Sean Campbell on the right side of the area and while his shot beat goalkeeper David Dey, Owen Kinsella got back onto the line to hack the ball away.

Turriff were playing some attractive football and in the 24th minute Jack McKenzie’s delivery found in-form striker Aaron Reid, but Alan Farquhar stepped in at the right moment to block.

Four minutes later McKenzie was inches away from finding the net. He took Ewan Clark’s pass and cut in from the right flank but his shot from the edge of the box hit the left post.

McKenzie was first to the rebound but goalkeeper Williamson recovered to save.

Wick’s Jack Henry, left, celebrates his goal against Turriff with Richard Macadie

But after half an hour the Scorries took the lead after putting together a terrific passing move.

Jack Halliday found Richard Macadie in midfield, who in turn passed to brother Mark on the left flank, Ryan Campbell made a surging run on the overlap and his cross from the byline was met by a bullet header from Henry.

The United response was good, Williamson made a fine reflex save to repel Keir Smith’s front post header from Liam Cheyne’s corner.

On 35 minutes Smith had another good chance but he stabbed wide from Cheyne’s right-wing free-kick.

Before the half was out Williamson was then required to push away Jordan Cooper’s shot from 20 yards and Turriff also had the ball in the net from a corner, but to their disappointment referee Billy Baxter ruled it out for a foul on Farquhar.

Scorries double up

Early in the second half Callan Gray capitalised on a mistake from Alan Hughes to break free on the left side of the area.

His cutback found McKenzie, but his strike was blocked at point-blank range.

In the 50th minute Wick doubled their lead with a diagonal ball into the box from the right finding Mark Macadie and his finish from 12 yards was unerring.

Turriff now had to chase the game which gave Wick’s forwards more space and shortly before the hour mark Halliday drove forward but his powerful effort from 25 yards was tipped behind by Dey at full stretch.

Midway through the second period the men from Aberdeenshire threatened to pull on back. Cooper evaded the offside trap but Williamson got a toe to the low shot to send it off target.

Wick’s Gordon MacNab, right, tries to get away from Jack McKenzie of Turriff

Shortly after sub Rory Brown curled a free-kick narrowly wide. But Wick also remained a threat and Richard Macadie and Henry combining to put Halliday through, but Dey raced out to block at his feet.

With 12 minutes left Wick should have put the outcome beyond doubt. Halliday, MacNab and Sean Campbell broke away but when Halliday teed up Campbell Dey saved his shot.

Turriff continued to push until the final whistle but despite their best efforts they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal