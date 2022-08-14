Home form pleases Gary Manson after Wick’s win against Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Home form pleases Gary Manson after Wick’s win against Turriff

By Callum Law
August 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mark Macadie, left, scores Wick's second goal against Turriff.
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson hopes his side can continue their strong home form after defeating Turriff United.

The Scorries’ 2-0 victory on Saturday made it two Breedon Highland League wins from two outings at Harmsworth Park.

Boss Manson was also pleased to keep another clean sheet and said: “You want to win your home games and to do it with two goals and a clean sheet you can’t ask for much more.

“We could maybe have picked off a couple more goals with counter-attacks towards the end.

“But overall I’m really pleased, it’s two wins from two at home.

“Every team will say they want their home ground to be a fortress.

“To start with two wins and two clean sheets at home we’re delighted,

“If that continues and we can win the majority of our home games we should have a good season.

“The Keith game (1-0 win) was a bit drab but that was more like what we want to see, it was entertaining and both teams were going at it.

“We were just that little bit more clinical when we got our good chances.”

Visitors miss opportunities

In an entertaining encounter, Turriff had plenty of chances but didn’t manage to convert.

Manager Dean Donaldson said: “It was a frustrating afternoon, we had eight or nine chances in the first half and six or seven corners.

“We should have scored a couple and we got caught on the break, I think they had one chance on target in the first half and they scored.

“It was much the same in the second half, I’m frustrated because we didn’t take our chances.

“We’ve been depending on Aaron Reid and the ball fell to others who didn’t put the ball away and that cost us.

“How we didn’t score and how we didn’t win is what I’m wondering, I think the better side lost.”

Owen Kinsella, left, of Turriff tries to get the ball forward under pressure from a Wick player

Donaldson was also frustrated by the performance of referee Billy Baxter who controversially ruled out Ewan Clark’s ‘goal’ just before half-time for a foul on Alan Farquhar.

That was one of a number of hotly-contested calls from the official who had an inconsistent afternoon.

Donaldson added: “The referee blew for a foul and I thought it was a penalty but he gave it the other way.

“We didn’t get the decisions, we had the referee at Brora a fortnight ago, we’ve had him at Wick and I’m pretty sure we’ll get him at Clachnacuddin next week.

“He seemed to know all their players by name, if we could get a different referee it would be nice.

“I’m not saying he’s a bad referee but we got absolutely nothing, I’m not just putting it down to that because we didn’t take our chances which is our fault.

“But we didn’t get any rub of the green either.”

Exciting encounter

In an absorbing first period Sean Campbell beat Turriff goalkeeper David Dey with a shot from the right side of the area on 15 minutes, but Owen Kinsella was back on the line to clear.

At the other end Clark found Jack McKenzie on the right and he cut in before shooting against the left post from the edge of the box.

McKenzie was first to the rebound, but goalkeeper Graeme Williamson recovered to save.

On the half hour Wick took the lead after a terrific passing move. Jack Halliday linked with Richard Macadie in midfield, who in turn found younger brother Mark on the left.

Full-back Ryan Campbell made an overlapping run and when Macadie found him his cross was met by a bullet header from Jack Henry.

Dylan Stuart of Turriff, beats Wick’s Gordon MacNab in the air

Turriff responded well with Keir Smith having a near post header from Liam Cheyne’s corner saved, then on 35 minutes Smith stabbed just wide from Cheyne’s free-kick.
Williamson was also required to tip Jordan Cooper’s 20-yarder over.

In the 50th minute Wick doubled their lead with Halliday’s step over setting up Mark Macadie who produced a fine finish from 12 yards.

Halliday had a shot from 25 yards tipped behind by Dey as Academy pressed for a third.

But Turriff were never out of the contest with Cooper denied by Williamson’s foot after evading the offside trap and sub Rory Brown curled a free-kick wide.

The visitors tried manfully to mount a comeback in the closing stages but Wick held firm.

