Brora in control against Banks o’ Dee; Formartine defeat Nairn

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with the controlled nature of their victory over Banks o’ Dee.

The Cattachs dominated the majority of the contest at Dudgeon Park and eventually ran out 3-0 winners thanks to Tony Dingwall’s brace and Gregor MacDonald’s strike.

Dale Gillespie did miss a penalty for the Sutherland side at 0-0 but they still went on to make it four wins out of four in the Breedon Highland League.

Boss Campbell said: “We were really dominant in the first half and passed the ball as well as we have this season.

“We penned them into their own half for a lot of the game, although we were thankful to Joe Malin for a good save at 0-0.

“But we were in control of the game and unfortunately just before half-time Dale hit the post with our penalty.

“Right after half-time we won us a second penalty which Tony stuck away.

“After that Banks o’ Dee really came into the game for a 15 or 20 minute spell and we were a bit sloppy.

“Once we got the second goal we seemed to take control of the game again.

“Credit to Banks o’ Dee they’ve just come into the league and they gave us probably our toughest test so far.

“It maybe doesn’t look that way going by the score, but they were well-organised and made it difficult for us.

“Overall we’re happy to pick up another three points.”

Dingwall makes breakthrough

Brora’s Jordan MacRae came close shortly after the mid-point of the first half, but his shot following Colin Williamson’s header down was blocked.

At the other end goalkeeper Joe Malin was in fine form to repel Kacper Lewecki’s volley from 12 yards.

Five minutes before half-time referee Harry Bruce awarded the Cattachs a penalty when Darryn Kelly caught MacRae with a sliding challenge, but Gillespie hit the left post from 12 yards.

Within two minutes of the second period starting Brora had a second spot-kick after Marc Young clipped Andrew Macrae and this time Dingwall converted.

Banks o’ Dee responded well to going behind, but Malin preserved his side’s lead with a great save to keep out Kane Winton’s header.

Midway through the second half MacDonald made it 2-0 with a low finish after being slipped in down the right.

Dingwall then put the outcome beyond doubt when he applied the finishing touch after Ali Sutherland crossed from the right flank.

Dee need to learn

Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “It was very disappointing from start to finish.

“I was under no illusions about how tough it would be, the top four from last season (Fraserburgh, Buckie, Brechin, Brora) are all excellent sides.

“But it is still a learning curve for us and we got our eyes opened a bit with how they took the game to us.

“We did struggle to contain them at times and we need to learn every week.

“But there’s no panic, we had a lot of players missing and we’re new into the league.”

Formartine United 3-1 Nairn County

A goal inside the first 20 seconds helped Formartine United defeat Nairn County 3-1 at North Lodge Park.

Tyler Mykyta got the Pitmedden side off to a flyer when he netted from Aaron Norris’ through ball.

Jonny Smith added a second from the penalty spot 10 minutes before half-time after Adam Porritt fouled Julian Wade.

A couple of minutes later Graeme Rodger netted United’s third, County bagged a consolation in the closing stages when Angus Dey volleyed home Porritt’s cross.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “It was another good performance, I was happy enough overall, we maybe could have done a bit better in the second half.

“But we were 3-0 up by then so I couldn’t say it was a bad performance.

“It doesn’t always need to be spectacular but the players all did their jobs well and we got the result.

“Getting the early goal helped us and then we managed to add the second and third in quick succession.”

Formartine have won three of their four Breedon Highland League fixtures while Nairn are still chasing their first victory of the campaign.