Home Sport Football Highland League

Enjoyment key for Wick Academy’s Alan Farquhar after retirement thoughts

By Callum Law
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Wick Academy Alan Farquhar, right, is back from injury.
Wick Academy Alan Farquhar, right, is back from injury.

Captain Alan Farquhar is determined to try to enjoy more success with Wick Academy after coming close to retiring last season.

The Scorries skipper made only four appearances last term after tearing the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

After considering hanging up his boots, Farquhar has returned to the fold and is set to be involved in tonight’s North of Scotland Cup quarter-final against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The 34-year-old was Wick captain when they lifted the trophy in 2015.

Farquhar, who will make his 350th Academy appearance if he features this evening, said: “I want to enjoy playing as much as I can because last year I thought I wouldn’t be back playing again.

“So to get back playing again is something I’m delighted about, I was very close to retiring.

“I still get pain in my knee, but I’m managing it better and Gary Manson has been good in terms of what I’m doing with training and things like that.

“But you also have to think about after football, because you have a long life after football. I’m being sensible about it, because the injury I had was quite depressing.

“Cups are important for us, because you can have a run and, if we play like we’re capable of, there’s no reason why we can’t compete.

“If you’re not in the game to try to win something, then you’re playing the wrong sport.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Wick Academy v Turriff United and Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee

Lilywhites target silver

Clach haven’t won the North of Scotland Cup since 2001-02 and Jordan MacDonald wants his players to believe this could be their year.

He added: “It will be a difficult night, Wick are a good team. They are always organised, hard-working and carry a threat.

“You never know what is possible in cups and you always want to progress.

“For clubs like ours, cups are very important and this is an opportunity for us being at home to try to reach a semi-final.

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can defeat Wick in the North of Scotland Cup.

“Some (of) our players weren’t even born the last time, but we want them to have success.

“Every team that plays wants to win something and we’re no different at Clach and we’re trying to drum into them how important cup competitions are and how important trying to win something is.”

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, seven-time winners Brora Rangers are without James Wallace and have doubts over Tom Kelly and Martin Maclean ahead of Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Dudgeon Park.

James McShane, Michael McCallum and Craig MacKenzie are out for the Jags, but Liam Grant, Thomas MacInnes and Connor MacLeod return.

