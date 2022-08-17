Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes boss Ross Jack is hoping for an inspired performance from his side in defence of the North of Scotland Cup.

The Speysiders welcome Elgin City to Mackessack Park this evening in the quarter-final of the competition.

Rothes won the North of Scotland Cup last season for the first time since 1979 amid jubilant scenes.

They also beat Elgin (2-0) in the quarter-final last term.

Despite picking up only two points from their first four Breedon Highland League games, Jack believes his charges can rise to the occasion and set up a home semi-final against Clachnacuddin or Wick Academy.

He said: “We’re the holders and we want to keep hold of the cup as long as we possibly can.

“We don’t underestimate the task in front of us, but we’re determined to put up a good show and try to get to the semi-finals.

“Winning this competition after such a long time was a great boost to the players, supporters and everyone connected with Rothes.

“Hopefully that can inspire us, but Elgin will be doing everything they possibly can to stop us.”

Visitors to shuffle pack

Elgin boss Gavin Price is set to make some changes to his side.

Although the Borough Briggs gaffer wants to win the tie, he admits Saturday’s League Two encounter against Stranraer is their main priority.

He added: “It will be a difficult game for us. I’m sure Rothes will be tough opponents.

“We played them last year with quite a young side and they won 2-0, so we know what to expect.

“It will be tricky, but it will be an opportunity for some of the younger players to stake their claim. Hopefully we will do enough to win the tie.

“We do have a few injury problems at the moment and it makes this a bit of a problem fixture for us, because Saturday’s league game has got to take precedence for us.

“However, we have been planning for this game and we will be using a good chunk of our squad.”

Coasters look for kickstart

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is hoping progression in the cup can kickstart their season.

The Coasters travel to Mosset Park to tackle Moray rivals Forres Mechanics.

Lossie are the only side without a point in the Breedon Highland League after four games.

Boss Russell said: “We’ve had a bit of a torrid time in the league and we’ve made a slow start.

“Hopefully we can kickstart our season by getting through in the cup, but it will be tough because Forres have had a good start to the season.

“We need to regroup and try to get ourselves going.”

The Can-Cans have won three of their first four games and manager Steven MacDonald believes the depth in his squad, after making a host of summer signings, has been important.

He added: “The players have done really well at the start of the season and it’s just about trying to keep it going.

“Continuing to work hard and trying to remain consistent is the key really.

“I think the depth we’ve got has helped us, last season we were down to the bare bones really.

“Now we have flexibility to make changes in terms of formation, tactics and personnel, depending on what we’re coming up against.”