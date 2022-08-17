Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup defence

By Callum Law and Paul Chalk
August 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Rothes are defending the North of Scotland Cup against Elgin City

Rothes boss Ross Jack is hoping for an inspired performance from his side in defence of the North of Scotland Cup.

The Speysiders welcome Elgin City to Mackessack Park this evening in the quarter-final of the competition.

Rothes won the North of Scotland Cup last season for the first time since 1979 amid jubilant scenes.

They also beat Elgin (2-0) in the quarter-final last term.

Despite picking up only two points from their first four Breedon Highland League games, Jack believes his charges can rise to the occasion and set up a home semi-final against Clachnacuddin or Wick Academy.

He said: “We’re the holders and we want to keep hold of the cup as long as we possibly can.

“We don’t underestimate the task in front of us, but we’re determined to put up a good show and try to get to the semi-finals.

“Winning this competition after such a long time was a great boost to the players, supporters and everyone connected with Rothes.

“Hopefully that can inspire us, but Elgin will be doing everything they possibly can to stop us.”

Visitors to shuffle pack

Elgin boss Gavin Price is set to make some changes to his side.

Although the Borough Briggs gaffer wants to win the tie, he admits Saturday’s League Two encounter against Stranraer is their main priority.

He added: “It will be a difficult game for us. I’m sure Rothes will be tough opponents.

“We played them last year with quite a young side and they won 2-0, so we know what to expect.

Elgin manager Gavin Price expects a tricky tie against Rothes

“It will be tricky, but it will be an opportunity for some of the younger players to stake their claim. Hopefully we will do enough to win the tie.

“We do have a few injury problems at the moment and it makes this a bit of a problem fixture for us, because Saturday’s league game has got to take precedence for us.

“However, we have been planning for this game and we will be using a good chunk of our squad.”

Coasters look for kickstart

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is hoping progression in the cup can kickstart their season.

The Coasters travel to Mosset Park to tackle Moray rivals Forres Mechanics.

Lossie are the only side without a point in the Breedon Highland League after four games.

Boss Russell said: “We’ve had a bit of a torrid time in the league and we’ve made a slow start.

“Hopefully we can kickstart our season by getting through in the cup, but it will be tough because Forres have had a good start to the season.

Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell is looking for an improvement in their fortunes when they face Forres in the North of Scotland Cup

“We need to regroup and try to get ourselves going.”

The Can-Cans have won three of their first four games and manager Steven MacDonald believes the depth in his squad, after making a host of summer signings, has been important.

He added: “The players have done really well at the start of the season and it’s just about trying to keep it going.

“Continuing to work hard and trying to remain consistent is the key really.

“I think the depth we’ve got has helped us, last season we were down to the bare bones really.

“Now we have flexibility to make changes in terms of formation, tactics and personnel, depending on what we’re coming up against.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Wick Academy v Turriff United and Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee

