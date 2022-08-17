EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Former Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver looks to make an impact at Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Former Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver looks to make an impact at Formartine

By Callum Law
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:48 am
Jack MacIver, left, pictured during his time with Huntly is pleased to have joined Formartine United
Jack MacIver, left, pictured during his time with Huntly is pleased to have joined Formartine United

Jack MacIver is pleased to have been given a platform with Formartine United.

The former Aberdeen midfielder has joined the Pitmedden side and could feature in tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup against Deveronvale at North Lodge Park.

MacIver, 19, was released by the Dons this summer and, after having trials elsewhere, he opted to join Formartine.

Now the player, who had loan stints with Huntly last season, hopes to impress in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “After speaking to the manager, the way the club is going and with the players at Formartine, I think it’s an exciting time.

“Hopefully that will be the case and we can push on and try to win trophies.

“There are good players at Formartine, but I think can fit into that and make the team stronger.

“It’s been a stressful summer for myself after leaving Aberdeen.

SIGNING NEWS – JACK MACIVERFormartine United FC are delighted to announce the signing of the ex-Aberdeen FC Midfielder…

Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 15 August 2022

“I’ve been on trial at a few different clubs, but it didn’t work out for various reasons.

“I’m pleased to join Formartine and that’s my main goal, but hopefully if I do that I can move back up the levels.

“If you look at someone like Kieran Shanks who was at Inverurie last season, he got a move to Arbroath off the back of how well he did.

“I think a lot of people look at the Highland League because there are a lot of good players in it, and if you do well I think you’ll get opportunities.”

Vale eager to prove they can compete

Meanwhile, Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is hoping they can earn a semi-final spot and demonstrate the progress they are making.

Stewart believes the Banffers are in a position to compete against sides from the top end of the league in one-off games and hopes they will show that this evening.

Vale performed with credit in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brechin City.

Stewart added: “Formartine away from home is a tough one, but these are the games we need to try to compete in.

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart is upbeat ahead of their Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Formartine United.

“If we could get through it would be a huge boost, not just because we’d be through, but also because it would show we’re competing better against teams that have been higher in the league.

“My feeling is we are starting to compete better and this game will be another gauge of that.

“We want to get Deveronvale back to reaching the latter stages of cup competitions and finishing higher up the league, but it will take time.”

