EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Former Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver looks to make an impact at Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack MacIver is pleased to have been given a platform with Formartine United.

The former Aberdeen midfielder has joined the Pitmedden side and could feature in tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup against Deveronvale at North Lodge Park.

MacIver, 19, was released by the Dons this summer and, after having trials elsewhere, he opted to join Formartine.

Now the player, who had loan stints with Huntly last season, hopes to impress in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “After speaking to the manager, the way the club is going and with the players at Formartine, I think it’s an exciting time.

“Hopefully that will be the case and we can push on and try to win trophies.

“There are good players at Formartine, but I think can fit into that and make the team stronger.

“It’s been a stressful summer for myself after leaving Aberdeen.

SIGNING NEWS – JACK MACIVERFormartine United FC are delighted to announce the signing of the ex-Aberdeen FC Midfielder… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 15 August 2022

“I’ve been on trial at a few different clubs, but it didn’t work out for various reasons.

“I’m pleased to join Formartine and that’s my main goal, but hopefully if I do that I can move back up the levels.

“If you look at someone like Kieran Shanks who was at Inverurie last season, he got a move to Arbroath off the back of how well he did.

“I think a lot of people look at the Highland League because there are a lot of good players in it, and if you do well I think you’ll get opportunities.”

Vale eager to prove they can compete

Meanwhile, Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is hoping they can earn a semi-final spot and demonstrate the progress they are making.

Stewart believes the Banffers are in a position to compete against sides from the top end of the league in one-off games and hopes they will show that this evening.

Vale performed with credit in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brechin City.

Stewart added: “Formartine away from home is a tough one, but these are the games we need to try to compete in.

“If we could get through it would be a huge boost, not just because we’d be through, but also because it would show we’re competing better against teams that have been higher in the league.

“My feeling is we are starting to compete better and this game will be another gauge of that.

“We want to get Deveronvale back to reaching the latter stages of cup competitions and finishing higher up the league, but it will take time.”