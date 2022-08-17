North of Scotland Cup holders Rothes sink strong Elgin City side to reach semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North of Scotland Cup holders Rothes sink strong Elgin City side to reach semi-finals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 17, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:38 am
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.

North of Scotland Cup holders Rothes are into the semi-finals after beating League 2 visitors Elgin City 3-2.

Goals from Aidan Wilson and Jake Thomson had the hosts cruising before Brian Cameron halved the scoreline.

Greg Morrison added a third goal just before half-time to put Rothes back in control.

Chris Antoniazzi netted a second goal for Elgin in the second half, but they could not conjure up a goal to take it to penalties.

This is the second year on the spin Ross Jack’s side have beaten City in this derby at this stage of the competition.

The victors’ reward for progressing is a semi-final home tie against Clachnacuddin on August 31.

Rothes got their hands on the North of Scotland Cup last season for the first time since 1979, with Elgin having not won the competition since 2003/04.

The hosts were looking for a lift after picking up just two Highland League points so far and came into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at Huntly on Saturday.

Jack didn’t have many options available and he made three changes from that match, with Sean McCarthy, Ewan Neil and Wilson handed starts.

Elgin had Brian Cameron and Angus Mailer sent off in their 2-2 league draw at Forfar Athletic on Saturday, but they began this tie.

The Black and Whites snapped up Caley Thistle left-back Lewis Nicolson on loan this week and he was pitched in for his debut and he was one of eight changes from the weekend. It was still an experienced Elgin team, so the challenge was certainly there for Rothes.

It was a lively start from Rothes and they got off to a flying start when Wilson latched on to a fine Morrison pass, kept his cool and slotted beyond goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Elgin soon found their feet and an Owen Cairns cross just evaded Kane Hester before Cameron shot wide.

Brian Cameron pulled Elgin City back into the tie.

Home captain Bruce Milne twice blocked balls into the box and former Elgin assistant boss Steven Mackay went close with a header.

It was 2-0 on 32 minutes when Thomson, against his former club, cut across the edge of the box and steered a rising shot into the roof of the net.

Moments later, Morrison was prevented from making it 3-0 thanks to a goal-line clearance from Darryl McHardy and Elgin made them pay.

A swift attack ended with Cameron driving the ball into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Rothes stood firm though and Neil’s flighted free-kick was met by a deft header by Morrison just before the break.

City responded, pressing Rothes back, looking for a response, but the Highland League team were holding firm.

However, on 65 minutes Antoniazzi fired a terrific high shot beyond McCarthy as their pressure paid off to offer a fresh home to Elgin.

McHardy’s near-post effort late on was close as City came to striking a leveller and Rothes are now one more victory away from returning to the final.

It’s back to league business for both sides this weekend, with Rothes home to perfect starters Brora Rangers and Elgin facing Stranraer at Borough Briggs in League 2.

