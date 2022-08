WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Nairn County striker Conor Gethins on chasing 200-goal target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County striker Conor Gethins was featured on Monday’s Highland League Weekly – and you can watch the Irishman’s interview in full here.

Last summer, veteran Gethins returned to Station Park and the club where he made his name.

He discussed his motivations – including his hopes he can bag 200 Nairn goals – as well as the Wee County’s ambitions going forward.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly Monday night show features highlights from Wick Academy v Turriff United and Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Ryan Cryle analyse the rest of Saturday’s results.

As well as the Gethins piece, this Monday’s episode also includes the third instalment of our new Quickfire Questions segment – with Formartine United’s Stuart Smith this week’s guest.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

