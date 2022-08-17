EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Turriff United progress to semi-final after 10-0 win over Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Turriff United progress to semi-final after 10-0 win over Aberdeen University

By Sophie Goodwin
August 17, 2022, 9:48 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:33 am
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)

Turriff United hit double figures as they progressed to the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after a 10-0 win over Aberdeen University.

Four first-half goals from Ewan Clark and a tap-in from Callan Gray gave the Breedon Highland League side a 5-0 lead at half-time at Hillhead Centre, before Clark, Kyle Gordon (3) and Aaron Reid added five more in the second-half.

It was the NRJFA Championship club who were almost gifted an early lead as Turriff goalkeeper Tim Findlay scuffed a pass-back, but forward Jonathan Onwa couldn’t reach the ball before the shotstopper scrambled it clear.

After pulling of a fingertip save to deny Clark, goalkeeper Frederik Bjerregaard couldn’t prevent Aberdeen University from going behind, as the Turra forward was unmarked in the box and headed home to give the Highland League side the lead in the 14th minute.

It was 2-0 to Turriff by the 20th minute as Clark netted his brace after some good play from Chalmers allowed the visitors to work the ball into the box, where Clark netted from close range.

Turriff United forward Ewan Clark.

In the 25th minute, Turra midfielder Gray gave his side a 3-0 advantage as he tapped the ball into the net at the back post, after being in the right place at the right time from the corner.

Turriff made it 4-0 five minutes before half-time as Clark headed home for his hat-trick, after Brown whipped in a great cross from the right wing, which put the ball on a plate for the forward.

It was 5-0 on the stroke of half-time as Clark scored his fourth goal of the quarter-final tie, tapping in the rebound after Bjerregaard saved Brown’s initial shot from inside the box.

Second-half substitutes add to Turra’s winning margin

Turriff were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after Liam Cheyne was brought down on the edge of the box, and Clark added to his tally as he buried the spot-kick in the bottom corner.

The Highland League side went 7-0 up in the 62nd minute when substitute Gordon got his name on the scoresheet, after he put away his own rebound from two yards out after his initial shot ricocheted off the post.

Gordon then got his brace as he bundled the ball into the net from a corner to make it 8-0 in the 71st minute, before Turriff’s other second-half substitute Reid scored his side’s ninth minutes later when firing home a free-kick.

Aberdeen University finished the game with 10 men after their skipper was sent off for the foul which resulted in Reid’s goal, while Turriff finished with 10 goals as Gordon got his hat-trick with a lobbed effort over the keeper.

