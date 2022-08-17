EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Turriff United progress to semi-final after 10-0 win over Aberdeen University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United hit double figures as they progressed to the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after a 10-0 win over Aberdeen University.

Four first-half goals from Ewan Clark and a tap-in from Callan Gray gave the Breedon Highland League side a 5-0 lead at half-time at Hillhead Centre, before Clark, Kyle Gordon (3) and Aaron Reid added five more in the second-half.

It was the NRJFA Championship club who were almost gifted an early lead as Turriff goalkeeper Tim Findlay scuffed a pass-back, but forward Jonathan Onwa couldn’t reach the ball before the shotstopper scrambled it clear.

After pulling of a fingertip save to deny Clark, goalkeeper Frederik Bjerregaard couldn’t prevent Aberdeen University from going behind, as the Turra forward was unmarked in the box and headed home to give the Highland League side the lead in the 14th minute.

It was 2-0 to Turriff by the 20th minute as Clark netted his brace after some good play from Chalmers allowed the visitors to work the ball into the box, where Clark netted from close range.

In the 25th minute, Turra midfielder Gray gave his side a 3-0 advantage as he tapped the ball into the net at the back post, after being in the right place at the right time from the corner.

Turriff made it 4-0 five minutes before half-time as Clark headed home for his hat-trick, after Brown whipped in a great cross from the right wing, which put the ball on a plate for the forward.

It was 5-0 on the stroke of half-time as Clark scored his fourth goal of the quarter-final tie, tapping in the rebound after Bjerregaard saved Brown’s initial shot from inside the box.

Second-half substitutes add to Turra’s winning margin

Turriff were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after Liam Cheyne was brought down on the edge of the box, and Clark added to his tally as he buried the spot-kick in the bottom corner.

The Highland League side went 7-0 up in the 62nd minute when substitute Gordon got his name on the scoresheet, after he put away his own rebound from two yards out after his initial shot ricocheted off the post.

Gordon then got his brace as he bundled the ball into the net from a corner to make it 8-0 in the 71st minute, before Turriff’s other second-half substitute Reid scored his side’s ninth minutes later when firing home a free-kick.

Aberdeen University finished the game with 10 men after their skipper was sent off for the foul which resulted in Reid’s goal, while Turriff finished with 10 goals as Gordon got his hat-trick with a lobbed effort over the keeper.