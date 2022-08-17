Formartine come from behind to beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Formartine come from behind to beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final

By Jamie Durent
August 17, 2022, 9:52 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:40 am
Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner
Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner

Formartine United came from behind to beat Deveronvale 2-1 and advance to the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-finals.

Matt Jamieson’s well-taken goal had put the visitors ahead early in the second half, but Mark Gallagher and Scott Lisle found the net to see the Pitmedden side through.

Formartine had the better of the opening exchanges, with Julian Wade denied a shot on goal by Robbie Allan’s recovering challenge and Graeme Rodger turning the ball over from point-blank range.

The home side had been in relative control until their backline had a shaky five minutes, with goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald nearly caught in possession by Kyle MacKillop-Hall before the Vale forward had a goal-bound effort blocked by Matthew McLean.

Deveronvale forward Kyle MacKillop-Hall nearly catches Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald in possession.
Deveronvale forward Kyle MacKillop-Hall nearly catches Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald in possession.

Wade, who joined from Brechin City in the summer, was Formartine’s best outlet and great work down the left allowed him to find space for a cross. He stood the ball up to the back post for Rodger, but the skipper sent his header over the top.

Tyler Mykyta’s left foot soon became an additional threat for Stuart Anderson’s men, with one pass with the outside of his boot picking out Aaron Norris to test Sean McIntosh. He then angled a shot across the goal but wide of the far post.

Formartine had a golden chance to go ahead before the break as Norris was chopped down during a goalmouth scramble. Jonny Smith took the penalty, but screwed his attempt horribly wide.

Formartine skipper Graeme Rodger turns an early chance over the bar.
Formartine skipper Graeme Rodger turns an early chance over the bar.

Vale had few sights of goal in the first half, but went ahead via a clinical finish from Jamieson. Formartine failed to clear their lines and the ball was headed into the winger’s path on the right side area, where he delivered a crisp first-time strike into the far corner.

It was the goal needed to sting Formartine, two-time winners of this competition, into life. And Wade sent a header over from Mykyta’s corner, but at the other end, they needed to remain focused, with Vale having a penalty shout waved away when MacKillop-Hall went down under Kieran Adams’ challenge.

They did get themselves level with 20 minutes to go, with Mykyta teeing up his former Aberdeen team-mate Gallagher to finish superbly past McIntosh.

Less than five minutes later they had turned the game on its head, with Mykyta again heavily involved as he jinked through the Vale defence and round McIntosh before squaring for substitute Lisle to crash home.

Mykyta and Lisle both missed chances for a third, but Formartine had done enough to reach the last four.

