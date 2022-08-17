Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin eased into the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Wick Academy.

First half goals from James Anderson, Lewis Mackenzie and Connor Bunce saw Jordan MacDonald’s men progress against the 10-man Scorries.

They will face Rothes away in the last-four on August 31.

Clach were first to produce an attempt on seven minutes, when Robbie Thompson saw his strike from distance well held by Graeme Williamson.

The Lilywhites were not to be denied just two minutes later, however, when on-loan Caley Thistle youngster Thompson slid the ball through to Anderson, who showed good composure to guide a low strike past Williamson.

Clach made it two on 16 minutes with a fine goal, which saw Mackenzie exchange passes with Anderson before blasting an unstoppable shot high into the net.

The hosts were running riot, and they added their third goal within the space of 16 minutes midway through the opening period. Martin Callum took a touch that took the ball past Williamson, which in turn set up Bunce to squeeze home a neat finish from a tight angle.

Anderson was presented with another chance to add to the scoring on 35 minutes after being played in by Bunce, but found Williamson equal to his low effort.

It had been a first period to forget for the Scorries, but they threatened towards the end of it, with Jack Henry seeing a low strike from the edge of the box turned wide by Martin MacKinnon, before Gordon MacNab scooped an effort over the bar.

Clach looked to extend their advantage at the start of the second half, with Blair Lawrie’s free-kick forcing a decent save around the post by Williamson.

Wick passed up a glorious chance to pull one back shortly afterwards when the ball sat up perfectly for Harry Hennem six yards out, however, the substitute blazed his effort high over the bar.

The Scorries’ task was made even harder on 55 minutes when Henry was shown his second yellow card in quick succession.

They continued to push to reduce the deficit, with Jack Halliday’s long-range strike well saved by MacKinnon.

At the other end, an Anderson snapshot forced a fine stop by Williamson, while Gary Warren saw his header come back off the crossbar following a corner.

The lively Anderson and Callum saw further efforts thwarted by the Scorries goalkeeper, but the damage had already been inflicted upon Gary Manson’s men.