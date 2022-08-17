Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy

By Andy Skinner
August 17, 2022, 9:53 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:44 am
James Anderson.
James Anderson.

Clachnacuddin eased into the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Wick Academy.

First half goals from James Anderson, Lewis Mackenzie and Connor Bunce saw Jordan MacDonald’s men progress against the 10-man Scorries.

They will face Rothes away in the last-four on August 31.

Clach were first to produce an attempt on seven minutes, when Robbie Thompson saw his strike from distance well held by Graeme Williamson.

The Lilywhites were not to be denied just two minutes later, however, when on-loan Caley Thistle youngster Thompson slid the ball through to  Anderson, who showed good composure to guide a low strike past Williamson.

Clach made it two on 16 minutes with a fine goal, which saw Mackenzie exchange passes with Anderson before blasting an unstoppable shot high into the net.

The hosts were running riot, and they added their third goal within the space of 16 minutes midway through the opening period. Martin Callum took a touch that took the ball past Williamson, which in turn set up Bunce to squeeze home a neat finish from a tight angle.

Anderson was presented with another chance to add to the scoring on 35 minutes after being played in by Bunce, but found Williamson equal to his low effort.

It had been a first period to forget for the Scorries, but they threatened towards the end of it, with Jack Henry seeing a low strike from the edge of the box turned wide by Martin MacKinnon, before Gordon MacNab scooped an effort over the bar.

Clach looked to extend their advantage at the start of the second half, with Blair Lawrie’s free-kick forcing a decent save around the post by Williamson.

Wick passed up a glorious chance to pull one back shortly afterwards when the ball sat up perfectly for Harry Hennem six yards out, however, the substitute blazed his effort high over the bar.

The Scorries’ task was made even harder on 55 minutes when Henry was shown his second yellow card in quick succession.

They continued to push to reduce the deficit, with Jack Halliday’s long-range strike well saved by MacKinnon.

At the other end, an Anderson snapshot forced a fine stop by Williamson, while Gary Warren saw his header come back off the crossbar following a corner.

The lively Anderson and Callum saw further efforts thwarted by the Scorries goalkeeper, but the damage had already been inflicted upon Gary Manson’s men.

