Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers

Lossiemouth set up a North of Scotland Cup semi-final clash with Brora Rangers after shocking Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

First half goals from Ryan Farquhar and Ross Archibald sealed a well-earned 2-0 win for the visitors.

Lossiemouth looked threatening straight away and went close when Ross Archibald’s header across goal towards Fraser Forbes was cleared behind for a corner.

The resultant corner kick, on five minutes, was cleared to Ryan Farquhar, who touched and fired into the top corner from almost 30 yards.

Ross Elliot limped off injured for the Coasters before the quarter-hour mark, but that didn’t deter them – with Forres defender Ruari Fraser having to be sharp to deny sub Jack MacArthur.

Lossie doubled their lead after 36 minutes when a long throw into the box wasn’t dealt with by the Mechanics defence, allowing Ross Archibald to pounce and knock home from inside the six-yard box.

Callum Murray had the home side’s only chance of the first period when he got in behind the Lossie defence but keeper Logan Ross smothered his effort.

ITS ALL OVER PEOPLE! LOSSIE WIN! WIN! WIN! pic.twitter.com/YPVv1sUOXX — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) August 17, 2022

Forres improved after the break but Lossie held firm.

Dale Wood’s goalbound effort was blocked on 58 minutes, before Connall Ewan headed Andy Skinner’s free-kick off the post.

Forres forward Ben Barron found himself clean through on goal just minutes later after keeper Donaldson’s long ball was flicked on by Lee Fraser – but he was denied well by Ross.

Lossiemouth almost grabbed a third with 15 minutes to play as Harry Allen was found free in the box, but his shot was well saved by Donaldson.

Dale Wood hammered another effort just over the top as Forres grew exceedingly desperate, and he had the final chance for Forres as well – firing a right-footed effort just past the post in stoppage time.

Brora Rangers 4-0 Strathspey Thistle

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers progressed to the final four of the competition by defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-0 at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs, who have made a perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season with four wins out of four, led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Andy Macrae and Max Ewan.

Dale Gillespie rattled the crossbar before Jordan Macrae added a third for Brora.

Gregor Macdonald completed the scoring as Brora ran out of comfortable winners.

Brora head to Rothes on league duty this Saturday, while Strathspey host defending champions Fraserburgh.