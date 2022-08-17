Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers

By Reporter
August 17, 2022, 10:14 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:55 am
Lossiemouth ran out 2-0 winners at Mosset Park.
Lossiemouth set up a North of Scotland Cup semi-final clash with Brora Rangers after shocking Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

First half goals from Ryan Farquhar and Ross Archibald sealed a well-earned 2-0 win for the visitors.

Lossiemouth looked threatening straight away and went close when Ross Archibald’s header across goal towards Fraser Forbes was cleared behind for a corner.

The resultant corner kick, on five minutes, was cleared to Ryan Farquhar, who touched and fired into the top corner from almost 30 yards.

Ross Elliot limped off injured for the Coasters before the quarter-hour mark, but that didn’t deter them – with Forres defender Ruari Fraser having to be sharp to deny sub Jack MacArthur.

Lossie doubled their lead after 36 minutes when a long throw into the box wasn’t dealt with by the Mechanics defence, allowing Ross Archibald to pounce and knock home from inside the six-yard box.

Callum Murray had the home side’s only chance of the first period when he got in behind the Lossie defence but keeper Logan Ross smothered his effort.

Forres improved after the break but Lossie held firm.

Dale Wood’s goalbound effort was blocked on 58 minutes, before Connall Ewan headed Andy Skinner’s free-kick off the post.

Forres forward Ben Barron found himself clean through on goal just minutes later after keeper Donaldson’s long ball was flicked on by Lee Fraser – but he was denied well by Ross.

Lossiemouth almost grabbed a third with 15 minutes to play as Harry Allen was found free in the box, but his shot was well saved by Donaldson.

Dale Wood hammered another effort just over the top as Forres grew exceedingly desperate, and he had the final chance for Forres as well – firing a right-footed effort just past the post in stoppage time.

Brora Rangers 4-0 Strathspey Thistle

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers progressed to the final four of the competition by defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-0 at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs, who have made a perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season with four wins out of four, led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Andy Macrae and Max Ewan.

Andy Macrae.

Dale Gillespie rattled the crossbar before Jordan Macrae added a third for Brora.

Gregor Macdonald completed the scoring as Brora ran out of comfortable winners.

Brora head to Rothes on league duty this Saturday, while Strathspey host defending champions Fraserburgh.

 

