Turriff to face Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United will welcome Highland League champions Fraserburgh to the Haughs in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

United booked their place in the last four with a 10-0 win at Aberdeen University while the Broch beat Inverurie Locos 11-10 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Bellslea Park.

Formartine United, who beat Deveronvale 2-1, await the winners of the other quarter-final between Huntly or Aberdeen, which is due to be played on Tuesday, August 30.

The Turriff v Fraserburgh game is scheduled for the following night on Wednesday, August 31 with the other semi-final at North Lodge Park scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.