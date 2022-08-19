Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks

By Paul Third
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 7:38 am
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie believes new signing Connor Wood fits the bill for what is required at the Highland League champions.

The East End winger scored a last minute winner for his side in the North Region Premier League on Tuesday.

Just 24 hours later he had completed a move to the Broch and came off the bench to help his new club beat Inverurie Locos in a penalty shootout in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final at Bellslea.

Wood is the second new arrival at the club and Cowie is already excited by what he has seen from his latest recruit.

The Fraserburgh manager said: “We’ve been watching Connor for a while.

“James Duthie watched him three or four times, while I’ve watched him a couple of times, too.

“We’ve lost three players from last season and only brought Jordan Guild in, so to be able to add another player in Connor is great.

“He is still only 21, but he is an exciting player. He knocked the ball about well after coming on for his debut. He’s calm and I think he’ll fit the model really well here.”

Wood is a product of the Cove Rangers development set-up and has previously had spells on loan at Hall Russell United and East End, before joining East End permanently in 2020.

Wood’s versatility key for Cowie

Broch boss Mark Cowie. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Cowie believes the player’s versatility can be a big asset for the Broch.

He said: “He has a lot of attributes that we look for.

“He’s got a lot to learn, but that’s why you have coaches. We want to make him better and he’ll be a good addition for us.

“He’s a wide player, but he can play across anywhere in the forward line. He’s a left-footer, but can play either side and he scored the winner on Tuesday when we watched him.

“We’ve tried a few faces in the Junior ranks to come and everybody has rebuffed us for one reason or another.

“It feels strange to say that as Highland League champions, but this kid jumped at the chance and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next couple of years.”

Broch will travel to Turriff for cup semi-final

Fraserburgh’s reward for their 11-10 shootout win against Locos on Wednesday is a trip to Turriff United for the semi-final on August 31.

Dean Donaldson’s side hit 10 without reply at Aberdeen University in their quarter-final and Cowie expects a tough test at The Haughs in the last four of the competition.

He said: “Turriff are a rejuvenated side, they are not the one of the last couple of seasons. They’re maturing.

“I get on well with Dean and have a lot of admiration for his work. I spent some time at Turriff and have a lot of time for the people there.

“They’ve added a couple of really good players. I played with Ewan Clark for a while and he is back where he belongs.

Turriff United forward Ewan Clark.

“He was just a kid when I played with him and it didn’t quite happen for him at the time, but he’s a very good finisher.

“Aaron Reid is showing he is a handful as well.

“They’re being direct, playing two up top, which a lot of teams don’t do these days, and they will be a dangerous side.

“They took a point from their visit here last season, which shows how good a side they are, but we’re looking forward to it.

“There’s a place in the final at stake, so it’s an opportunity for us, but we have some important league games to play before then.”

Formartine United, who beat Deveronvale 2-1 in their quarter-final, will welcome either Huntly or Aberdeen to North Lodge Park in the other semi-final.

The remaining quarter-final is due to be played on August 30 with the winners travelling to Formartine on Tuesday. September 6

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the…
0
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Turriff United's Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Lossiemouth's Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes
0
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour earns plaudits for cup spot kick heroics
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Turriff to face Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Fraserburgh edge out Inverurie in dramatic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup penalty shootout
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy
0
Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner
Formartine come from behind to beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final

More from Press and Journal

East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
East End winger Connor Wood has joined Fraserburgh.
Out of school club lives to play another year
0