Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie believes new signing Connor Wood fits the bill for what is required at the Highland League champions.

The East End winger scored a last minute winner for his side in the North Region Premier League on Tuesday.

Just 24 hours later he had completed a move to the Broch and came off the bench to help his new club beat Inverurie Locos in a penalty shootout in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final at Bellslea.

Wood is the second new arrival at the club and Cowie is already excited by what he has seen from his latest recruit.

The Fraserburgh manager said: “We’ve been watching Connor for a while.

“James Duthie watched him three or four times, while I’ve watched him a couple of times, too.

“We’ve lost three players from last season and only brought Jordan Guild in, so to be able to add another player in Connor is great.

“He is still only 21, but he is an exciting player. He knocked the ball about well after coming on for his debut. He’s calm and I think he’ll fit the model really well here.”

Wood is a product of the Cove Rangers development set-up and has previously had spells on loan at Hall Russell United and East End, before joining East End permanently in 2020.

Wood’s versatility key for Cowie

Cowie believes the player’s versatility can be a big asset for the Broch.

He said: “He has a lot of attributes that we look for.

“He’s got a lot to learn, but that’s why you have coaches. We want to make him better and he’ll be a good addition for us.

“He’s a wide player, but he can play across anywhere in the forward line. He’s a left-footer, but can play either side and he scored the winner on Tuesday when we watched him.

“We’ve tried a few faces in the Junior ranks to come and everybody has rebuffed us for one reason or another.

“It feels strange to say that as Highland League champions, but this kid jumped at the chance and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next couple of years.”

Broch will travel to Turriff for cup semi-final

Fraserburgh’s reward for their 11-10 shootout win against Locos on Wednesday is a trip to Turriff United for the semi-final on August 31.

Dean Donaldson’s side hit 10 without reply at Aberdeen University in their quarter-final and Cowie expects a tough test at The Haughs in the last four of the competition.

He said: “Turriff are a rejuvenated side, they are not the one of the last couple of seasons. They’re maturing.

“I get on well with Dean and have a lot of admiration for his work. I spent some time at Turriff and have a lot of time for the people there.

“They’ve added a couple of really good players. I played with Ewan Clark for a while and he is back where he belongs.

“He was just a kid when I played with him and it didn’t quite happen for him at the time, but he’s a very good finisher.

“Aaron Reid is showing he is a handful as well.

“They’re being direct, playing two up top, which a lot of teams don’t do these days, and they will be a dangerous side.

“They took a point from their visit here last season, which shows how good a side they are, but we’re looking forward to it.

“There’s a place in the final at stake, so it’s an opportunity for us, but we have some important league games to play before then.”

Formartine United, who beat Deveronvale 2-1 in their quarter-final, will welcome either Huntly or Aberdeen to North Lodge Park in the other semi-final.

The remaining quarter-final is due to be played on August 30 with the winners travelling to Formartine on Tuesday. September 6