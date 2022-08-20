Inverurie Locos’ Richard Hastings seeks first home win in derby with Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos’ Richard Hastings seeks first home win in derby with Formartine United

By Callum Law
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Richard Hastings hopes Inverurie Locos can secure their first home win of the season when Formartine United visit Harlaw Park

Richard Hastings hopes Inverurie Locos can start a strong run of home form with a derby success against local rivals Formartine United.

The Railwaymen have taken only one point from their first two Breedon Highland League outings at Harlaw Park ahead of the visit of the men from Pitmedden.

Hastings is eager to improve that record, and said: “You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it and improve on it.

“We had a good bounce back on Wednesday (penalty shoot-out loss to Fraserburgh in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup following a 1-1 draw) in terms of performance.

“We want our home to be a fortress and we want to start a good run at home.

“You can’t sulk about things that have happened in the past, you have to get on with what’s in front of us.

“It’s a big game and it’s one we relish. We want to try to build a momentum.”

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Tyler Mykyta hopes midfield familiarity can be an asset for them this term.

Tyler Mykyta, right, is pleased to be back at Formartine United

Former Aberdeen player Mykyta returned to North Lodge Park in the summer after a loan stint last season, and he has been joined there by former Dons team-mates Mark Gallagher and Jack MacIver – who signed earlier this week.

Mykyta added: “I’m loving it. The boys are great, the manager is great. It’s just about playing well and hopefully getting to a higher level.

“You saw Jack come on at half-time on Wednesday (2-1 Aberdeenshire Cup win over Deveronvale) and we were linking up well.

“We know each other – we (Mykyta and MacIver) have been together since we were eight at Aberdeen. It’s good for him to come to Formartine, too, and get game-time with the boys.”

WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the Highland League Weekly Friday preview

