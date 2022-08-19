Lossiemouth’s Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery

By Callum Law
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 7:50 am
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation

Lossiemouth’s Ally Bellingham has thanked the people who donated to his crowdfunder as he tries to raise money for a knee operation.

The Coasters defender has been out of action since July 2021 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in training a week before the beginning of last season.

Initial scan results were inconclusive, but earlier this year Bellingham received confirmation he had sustained a rupture.

With a waiting time of close to a year on the NHS, the 26-year-old is trying raise money for a private operation.

He’s already received around £1,700 in donations and is thankful for that support.

Bellingham said: “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated because it means so much to me.

“Some of the donations have been way beyond my expectations and I’m very thankful to everyone.

“There have been people that I haven’t seen or spoken to for 10 or 15 years who have donated and people I’ve never met before have donated, which is amazing really.

“My team-mates and former team-mates have been great as well and even people I’ve played against have donated.

“Dale Gillespie from Brora put in £50 and I messaged him, because – although we’ve played against each other – we’ve never spoken and don’t know each other. So for him to donate was an amazing gesture and very generous of him.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have donated because it means a huge amount to me.”

Surgery only hope of playing return

Bellingham has been told without surgery he won’t be able to play football again.

Having been part of the Lossiemouth first-team for seven years, that was a bitter pill to swallow.

But, aside from trying to make a playing comeback, Bellingham is also in pain when he is at work.

The Elgin-based joiner added: “Without surgery, I’ve been told I’ll never play football again.

Ally Bellingham, right, in action for Lossiemouth

“I’ve played football since I was a wee boy so that news was pretty heartbreaking.

“When I sustained the injury, I’d never felt pain like it and it still gives me pain now.

“It’s not just about football, I still get pain when I’m working because I’m moving all the time and lifting things, so it’s not great.

“With it impacting my job, the sooner I could get it done the better, so I took matters into my own hands and started the crowdfunder.”

Anybody who wishes to donate can do so by clicking here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the…
0
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Turriff United's Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes
0
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour earns plaudits for cup spot kick heroics
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Turriff to face Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Fraserburgh edge out Inverurie in dramatic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup penalty shootout
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Lossiemouth defeat Forres Mechanics to set up semi-final clash against Brora Rangers
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Clachnacuddin into North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 win over Wick Academy
0
Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner
Formartine come from behind to beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Lossiemouth defender Ally Bellingham is trying to raise money to fund a knee operation
Out of school club lives to play another year
0