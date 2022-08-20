Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill aims to make it five out of five with win against Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill aims to make it five out of five with win against Brechin City

By Callum Law
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill hopes they can get the better of Brechin City and continue their perfect start to the season
Andrew MacAskill wants to maintain Buckie Thistle's perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season while also inflicting Brechin City's first loss.

Andrew MacAskill wants to maintain Buckie Thistle’s perfect start to the Breedon Highland League season while also inflicting Brechin City’s first loss.

But, whatever the result when two of the sides expected to challenge for the title clash at Glebe Park, the midfielder will be keeping things in perspective.

The Jags and the Hedgemen have both won their first four league fixtures, but at least one will lose their 100% record today.

MacAskill said: “I think a lot of people like the look of Brechin and probably have them as favourites.

“So for us to go there and win would be a marker in terms of what we’re capable of.

“Both sides have 100% records and both have aspirations to win the league, so it would be a really good game to win.

WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the Highland League Weekly Friday preview

“But it’s still so early in the season that, if we win, as good as it would be, we’ll still have 29 more games to play.

“On the flip side, if we lose it’s not going to be terminal to our chances.

“We’ll keep some perspective whatever the result, because we know it’s a long season.”

Jags have confidence

Buckie were second last term, three points behind Fraserburgh, while Brechin were third – finishing a further four points adrift.

MacAskill says last season’s near-miss has fired the Jags up for another title bid.

The 30-year-old added: “I think we’ve taken a lot of confidence from last season. It was the first time since the club won the league in 2017 that we’d been in the mix.

“There’s now the unwavering belief that we are one of the top teams and that we can win the league.

“The players that have come in have strengthened the squad and I think we’re better equipped this season.”

Although it’s early in the season, Brechin boss Andy Kirk admits it’s an important encounter.

Andy Kirk, right, is looking forward to Brechin’s clash with Buckie Thistle

He is looking for his side to be more clinical than they have been thus far this term if they want to take the points.

Kirk said: “If you look at the context of where both teams were last season and how both teams have started it is a big fixture.

“It’s a game we’re wanting to win and anything less than that will be disappointing.

“When chances come along you have to be clinical and take them and you have to be the same at the back to try to keep a clean sheet.

“We could have scored more goals this season and in big games, when chances come along, you need to take them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee are without Michael Philipson, Kyle Willox, Paul Lawson, Max Alexander and Matthew Robertson for Keith’s visit to Spain Park.

Dean Lawrie, Rob Armstrong and Mark Gilmour are available again for the Maroons, but Scott Gray, Nick Gray, Liam Duncan, Tom Andrews, Kieran Yeats, Luke Emmett and Kieran Mooney are absent.

Strathspey Thistle, who have added Owen Paterson from Forres Mechanics, are still looking for their first win of the campaign and welcome champions Fraserburgh to Seafield Park.

Huntly travel to Mosset Park looking for their first league win of the season. Hosts Forres – who on Friday announced the signing of former Elgin City attacking midfielder Harvey Henderson on a two-year deal – will be hoping to bounce back after their midweek North of Scotland Cup defeat to Lossiemouth.

The Coasters host Wick Academy at Grant Park with Ryan Farquhar and Ross Elliott both doubts. Richard Macadie, Sean Campbell and Jack Halliday are doubtful for the Scorries.

Clachnacuddin face Turriff United at Grant Street Park with both buoyed by midweek cup wins. Turra have the added boost of re-signing wideman Reece McKeown from Huntly, with former Buckie and Deveronvale left-back Liam Cheyne also joining Dean Donaldson’s squad in the last couple of days.

Nairn County look set to be without Fraser Dingwall, Callum MacLean and Calum Howarth for Deveronvale’s visit to Station Park.

