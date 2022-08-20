Brechin edge out Buckie in clash of Highland League heavyweights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City defeated Buckie Thistle 1-0 at Glebe Park to make it five wins out of five in the Breedon Highland League.

The Hedgemen were on top in the early stages and struck through Grady McGrath’s fourth minute goal.

Both sides had perfect league records at kick-off but the Jags, who finished with 10 men after Joe McCabe’s late red card, dropped their first points of the campaign here.

Brechin and Brora Rangers are the only sides with perfect records.

Hosts make early breakthrough

In the early stages Buckie were on the front foot forcing a couple of free-kicks and a corner.

But from that fourth minute set piece they were hit with a rapid Brechin counter which resulted in the opening goal.

Jordan Northcott had space to take the ball away from the box and his ball in behind found McGrath, who outstripped Marcus Goodall and rounded goalkeeper Balint Demus and rolled the ball into the net.

Two minutes later Marc Scott finished off Jamie Bain’s right-wing cross but the offside flag denied the Hedgemen.

At the other end, however, the hosts almost played themselves into trouble. Kevin Fraser tackled Seth Patrick on the edge of the box but the ball bounced through to goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

It was Fraser who had the next chance with his looping header almost evading Wilson.

But Brechin looked in the mood to add to their tally and Demus denied Fraser MacLeod with his legs after Buckie had failed to clear a free-kick and Kevin McHattie played the ball back into the danger area.

Shortly after McGrath shot over from 20 yards after gathering Scott’s neat flick.

After the intensity of Brechin’s performance in the first quarter Buckie managed to get to grips with them for the remainder of the first period.

Despite their improvement the Jags still struggled to get their forward players such as Andrew MacAskill, Sam Urquhart and Josh Peters involved in the contest.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half Peters almost scored a spectacular equaliser. After Patrick was caught in possession the striker galloped down the left flank and his cross-cum-shot clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

Jags try to respond

The start of the second period was scrappier with neither side displaying much composure.

Sam Pugh had two efforts for Buckie, one a tame volley from a MacAskill corner that was easy for Wilson, the second a drive over from long range.

Just shy of the hour intricate footwork between Scott and Northcott opened up space for Kieran Inglis inside the area, but for some reason he delayed having a shot and Demus was able to smother.

Midway through the second half Buckie carved out a decent opening with Fraser’s pin-point cross from the right met by Urquhart’s diving header, but Wilson saved.

On 69 minutes Brechin ought to have doubled their lead. The visitors had failed to clear from a free-kick and Nathan Cooney slipped in Jamie Bain.

But his left-footed shot from 12 yards hit the right post and Bain’s attempt on the rebound was brilliantly blocked by Demus.

But Buckie weren’t finished. Sam Pugh had a free-kick from 25 yards held by Wilson.

On 74 minutes Urquhart jinked in from the left flank but his shot which appeared to be destined for the net was diverted behind by Northcott’s head.

From the corner which followed Kyle MacLeod glanced MacAskill’s delivery beyond the back post.

Despite their best efforts Buckie couldn’t put on much pressure in the closing stages and they finished with 10 men when McCabe was given a straight red card by referee Greg Soutar for scything down the counter-attacking Fraser MacLeod.