Brechin edge out Buckie in clash of Highland League heavyweights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin edge out Buckie in clash of Highland League heavyweights

By Callum Law
August 20, 2022, 4:54 pm
Brechin City's Euan Spark, centre, wins a header under pressure from Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left.
Brechin City's Euan Spark, centre, wins a header under pressure from Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left.

Brechin City defeated Buckie Thistle 1-0 at Glebe Park to make it five wins out of five in the Breedon Highland League.

The Hedgemen were on top in the early stages and struck through Grady McGrath’s fourth minute goal.

Both sides had perfect league records at kick-off but the Jags, who finished with 10 men after Joe McCabe’s late red card, dropped their first points of the campaign here.

Brechin and Brora Rangers are the only sides with perfect records.

Hosts make early breakthrough

In the early stages Buckie were on the front foot forcing a couple of free-kicks and a corner.

But from that fourth minute set piece they were hit with a rapid Brechin counter which resulted in the opening goal.

Jordan Northcott had space to take the ball away from the box and his ball in behind found McGrath, who outstripped Marcus Goodall and rounded goalkeeper Balint Demus and rolled the ball into the net.

Two minutes later Marc Scott finished off Jamie Bain’s right-wing cross but the offside flag denied the Hedgemen.

At the other end, however, the hosts almost played themselves into trouble. Kevin Fraser tackled Seth Patrick on the edge of the box but the ball bounced through to goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath, right, rounds Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Balint Demus

It was Fraser who had the next chance with his looping header almost evading Wilson.

But Brechin looked in the mood to add to their tally and Demus denied Fraser MacLeod with his legs after Buckie had failed to clear a free-kick and Kevin McHattie played the ball back into the danger area.

Shortly after McGrath shot over from 20 yards after gathering Scott’s neat flick.

After the intensity of Brechin’s performance in the first quarter Buckie managed to get to grips with them for the remainder of the first period.

Despite their improvement the Jags still struggled to get their forward players such as Andrew MacAskill, Sam Urquhart and Josh Peters involved in the contest.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half Peters almost scored a spectacular equaliser. After Patrick was caught in possession the striker galloped down the left flank and his cross-cum-shot clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

Jags try to respond

The start of the second period was scrappier with neither side displaying much composure.

Sam Pugh had two efforts for Buckie, one a tame volley from a MacAskill corner that was easy for Wilson, the second a drive over from long range.

Just shy of the hour intricate footwork between Scott and Northcott opened up space for Kieran Inglis inside the area, but for some reason he delayed having a shot and Demus was able to smother.

Midway through the second half Buckie carved out a decent opening with Fraser’s pin-point cross from the right met by Urquhart’s diving header, but Wilson saved.

On 69 minutes Brechin ought to have doubled their lead. The visitors had failed to clear from a free-kick and Nathan Cooney slipped in Jamie Bain.

But his left-footed shot from 12 yards hit the right post and Bain’s attempt on the rebound was brilliantly blocked by Demus.

Buckie Thistle’s Cohen Ramsay, left, tries to get away from Jamie Bain of Brechin City

But Buckie weren’t finished. Sam Pugh had a free-kick from 25 yards held by Wilson.

On 74 minutes Urquhart jinked in from the left flank but his shot which appeared to be destined for the net was diverted behind by Northcott’s head.

From the corner which followed Kyle MacLeod glanced MacAskill’s delivery beyond the back post.

Despite their best efforts Buckie couldn’t put on much pressure in the closing stages and they finished with 10 men when McCabe was given a straight red card by referee Greg Soutar for scything down the counter-attacking Fraser MacLeod.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Andrew MacAskill celebrates netting against Clach.
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill aims to make it five out of five with win…
: CR0030651 The new manager of Inverurie Locos Richard Hastings Picture by Paul Glendell 11/09/2021
Inverurie Locos' Richard Hastings seeks first home win in derby with Formartine United
23 October 2021. This is from the Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Albion Rovers. PICTURE CONTENT - Ally MacDonald of Brora
Brora Rangers' Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash
We look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle - and the rest of the weekend's card - in our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show.
WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the…
0
Kyle Gordon, right, in action for Turriff United in the Highland League.
Turriff United's Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League
22 February 2020. Lossiemouth FC, Grant Park, Lossiemouth, IV31 6HW. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC on Saturday 22 February 2020. PICTURE CONTENT:- 3 Lossiemouth Ally Bellingham fires in an overhead.
Lossiemouth's Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery
East End's Connor Wood (yellow) holds off a challenge by Christon Mackie of Hall Russell. Picture by Paul Glendell
Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes
0
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour is put under pressure by Robert Ward of Inverurie.
Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour earns plaudits for cup spot kick heroics
Broch's Scott Barbour celebrates his equaliser.
Turriff to face Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0