Nairn and Deveronvale draw; Fraserburgh put nine past Strathspey

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp bemoaned poor game management following their 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw with Deveronvale.

The Wee County led twice at Station Park but had to settle for a point after being pegged back.

Sharp said: “It’s two points dropped, if you’re 2-1 up after scoring in the 91st minute to only get a point out of it is really disappointing.

“We had the ball down by their penalty area and we just had to keep it there, but we try to score another goal and Deveronvale breakaway get a corner and score.

“The game management was terrible.”

89' GOAL!! CIARAN YOUNG! Slots home a ball into the bottom corner. Madness in the stands. Mostly from myself. 🌈 2-1 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZjFGEFu0wT — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) August 20, 2022

Nairn’s Scott Davidson hit the crossbar early on with a bicycle kick before heading them in front from Andrew Greig’s delivery.

Shortly before half-time Vale striker, Dane Ballard had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Dylan MacLean before firing the rebound wide and at the other Conor Gethins’ free-kick hit the bar.

But with a quarter of an hour to go Ballard did get on the scoresheet to make it 1-1.

In the closing stages, Ciaran Young’s looked to have won the game for Nairn but Jamie Tinnock’s 93rd minute header earned the Banffers a point.

Boss Craig Stewart added: “We’ve got a good team spirit which stands us in good stead. The boys never give up, they keep going until the end.

“Some teams if they lost a goal in injury time that would be game over but that’s not the case with us.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-9 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh made it four wins out of five in the Highland League by thrashing Strathspey Thistle 9-0 at Seafield Park.

New signing Connor Wood got the ball rolling for the Broch with his first goal before Scott Barbour’s brace and Sean Butcher’s strike made it 4-0 at half-time.

After the interval, Barbour completed his hat-trick, with Paul Campbell, Zane Laird, Willie West and Ryan Sargent adding further gloss to the scoreline.

Manager Mark Cowie said: “It was very pleasing, I know everyone will look at the goals scored but it’s a fourth clean sheet in five games which is important.

“The boys applied themselves well and they were pretty ruthless.

“Connor Wood made his first start and was excellent, Ryan Cowie played his first 90 minutes and is up and running.

“The squad is coming back together and we’ve got more bodies available.”

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown added: “Men against boys sums it up really. We didn’t compete enough all over the pitch.

“As a result Fraserburgh dominated and it’s poor from our perspective.”