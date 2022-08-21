Nairn and Deveronvale draw; Fraserburgh put nine past Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn and Deveronvale draw; Fraserburgh put nine past Strathspey

By Callum Law
August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp bemoaned poor game management following their 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw with Deveronvale.

The Wee County led twice at Station Park but had to settle for a point after being pegged back.

Sharp said: “It’s two points dropped, if you’re 2-1 up after scoring in the 91st minute to only get a point out of it is really disappointing.

“We had the ball down by their penalty area and we just had to keep it there, but we try to score another goal and Deveronvale breakaway get a corner and score.

“The game management was terrible.”

Nairn’s Scott Davidson hit the crossbar early on with a bicycle kick before heading them in front from Andrew Greig’s delivery.

Shortly before half-time Vale striker, Dane Ballard had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Dylan MacLean before firing the rebound wide and at the other Conor Gethins’ free-kick hit the bar.

But with a quarter of an hour to go Ballard did get on the scoresheet to make it 1-1.

In the closing stages, Ciaran Young’s looked to have won the game for Nairn but Jamie Tinnock’s 93rd minute header earned the Banffers a point.

Boss Craig Stewart added: “We’ve got a good team spirit which stands us in good stead. The boys never give up, they keep going until the end.

“Some teams if they lost a goal in injury time that would be game over but that’s not the case with us.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-9 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh made it four wins out of five in the Highland League by thrashing Strathspey Thistle 9-0 at Seafield Park.

New signing Connor Wood got the ball rolling for the Broch with his first goal before Scott Barbour’s brace and Sean Butcher’s strike made it 4-0 at half-time.

After the interval, Barbour completed his hat-trick, with Paul Campbell, Zane Laird, Willie West and Ryan Sargent adding further gloss to the scoreline.

Manager Mark Cowie said: “It was very pleasing, I know everyone will look at the goals scored but it’s a fourth clean sheet in five games which is important.

“The boys applied themselves well and they were pretty ruthless.

Scott Barbour scored a hat-trick for Fraserburgh against Strathspey Thistle.

“Connor Wood made his first start and was excellent, Ryan Cowie played his first 90 minutes and is up and running.

“The squad is coming back together and we’ve got more bodies available.”

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown added: “Men against boys sums it up really. We didn’t compete enough all over the pitch.

“As a result Fraserburgh dominated and it’s poor from our perspective.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Both bosses unhappy as spoils are shared between Inverurie and Formartine
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Brechin edge out Buckie in clash of Highland League heavyweights
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill aims to make it five out of five with win…
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Inverurie Locos' Richard Hastings seeks first home win in derby with Formartine United
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Brora Rangers' Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the…
0
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Turriff United's Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Lossiemouth's Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp, hands on head, was disappointed to draw with Deveronvale.
Voice from beyond helps mum's ashes be returned to Thurso restaurant owner after surviving…
0