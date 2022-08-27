Buckie Thistle’s Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves

By Callum Law
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 2:47 pm
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert hopes his penalty shoot-out heroics have given manager Graeme Stewart a dilemma ahead of today’s clash with Inverurie Locos.

The custodian saved two spot-kicks as the Jags defeated Brora Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Wednesday night.

So far this term Stewart has used Balint Demus between the posts in the Breedon Highland League with Herbert featuring in the cups.

But the 21-year-old hopes his midweek display might lead to more game time.

Herbert said: “There’s nothing to lose when you’re a goalie in a penalty shoot-out.

“Thankfully I managed to save two of them.

“Myself and Balint keep each other going, the standard at training is always good because we both want to be number one.

Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is looking forward to facing Buckie Thistle

“Hopefully Wednesday night gives the manager a decision to make.

“But whenever I get an opportunity all I try to do is play my best and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie manager Richard Hastings wants to bridge the gap to last season’s top four.

The Railwaymen were seventh last term, but Hastings is eager to show they can compete.

He added: “We showed last season, although not against Buckie, what we could do we beat Brechin and Brora in the league and Fraserburgh in a cup.

“Having the close season and revamping the squad and bringing in fresh faces, we’re looking to cement something at the club which can have us challenging going forward.

“That’s always been the goal, we’ve definitely got the boys to do it and now it’s about having the belief we can perform against anybody

“It’s clear on paper that our home form hasn’t been great so that’s something we want to rectify, starting with this game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Highland League: Formartine United defeat Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Jonny Smith feels Formartine have been written off ahead of Brora tussle
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Gordon MacNab happy to take on Wick's striking burden
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players' fighting qualities after Banks o' Dee draw
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
'I didn't fancy us' - Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy

More from Press and Journal

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert saves a penalty against Brora Rangers
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0