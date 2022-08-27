Buckie Thistle’s Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Lee Herbert hopes his penalty shoot-out heroics have given manager Graeme Stewart a dilemma ahead of today’s clash with Inverurie Locos.

The custodian saved two spot-kicks as the Jags defeated Brora Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Wednesday night.

So far this term Stewart has used Balint Demus between the posts in the Breedon Highland League with Herbert featuring in the cups.

But the 21-year-old hopes his midweek display might lead to more game time.

Herbert said: “There’s nothing to lose when you’re a goalie in a penalty shoot-out.

“Thankfully I managed to save two of them.

“Myself and Balint keep each other going, the standard at training is always good because we both want to be number one.

“Hopefully Wednesday night gives the manager a decision to make.

“But whenever I get an opportunity all I try to do is play my best and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie manager Richard Hastings wants to bridge the gap to last season’s top four.

The Railwaymen were seventh last term, but Hastings is eager to show they can compete.

He added: “We showed last season, although not against Buckie, what we could do we beat Brechin and Brora in the league and Fraserburgh in a cup.

“Having the close season and revamping the squad and bringing in fresh faces, we’re looking to cement something at the club which can have us challenging going forward.

“That’s always been the goal, we’ve definitely got the boys to do it and now it’s about having the belief we can perform against anybody

“It’s clear on paper that our home form hasn’t been great so that’s something we want to rectify, starting with this game.”