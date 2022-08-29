Wick Academy score late winner to beat Strathspey 2-1; Huntly pick up first win of the season against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick Academy score late winner to beat Strathspey 2-1; Huntly pick up first win of the season against Deveronvale

By Reporter
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:56 am
Mark Macadie scored a 91st minute winner as Wick Academy beat Strathspey 2-1.
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson feels three points are the only positive he can take from their 2-1 win over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The Jags’ Liam Taylor opened the scoring five minutes into the second half before Gordon MacNab found the equaliser for Wick with 11 minutes to go.

The Scorries were able to find the winner late on through Mark Macadie, leaving the Jags rueing missed chances.

It leaves Strathspey bottom of the Highland League table and without a win for the season so far with Wick sitting eighth.

Manson, who had to name himself in the starting XI due to limited numbers in his squad, said: “I think the three points is all we can take from that game; it was not a vintage performance by any stretch of the imagination.

“I thought overall we deserved it, their goal came from a set piece, we had a couple of decent finishes and had more chances than them in the second half.

“We are a threadbare squad at the moment, we are having to ask the same 12-13 boys to keep playing – this is our fifth game in 14 days – so hopefully they will get a rest and be fresh for next Saturday.”

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson.

Strathspey started the brighter of the two sides and had the better of the chances in the first 45 as Jack Davison’s header could only glance over the bar within the first 15 minutes.

Four minutes later, Taylor called Wick keeper Graeme Williamson into action as he had to produce a double save to ensure his side didn’t fall behind first.

The Jags finally got their just rewards early in the second after Taylor made up for his previous missed chance as he squeezed the ball past Williamson from a set piece.

Wick thought they had found the equaliser through substitute Jack Halliday as his shot from outside the box flew past Kelly, but the referee pulled the play back for a Strathspey ball.

In the 58th minute, Jags’ Paterson should have made it two for Charlie Brown’s men as he was one on one with Williamson, but he fluffed his lines, and the ball went sailing high and wide.

After continuous mounting pressure from Manson’s men, MacNab produced a bit of skill to gain the equaliser.

The Jags finished with nothing to show for their efforts when Wick’s Macadie scored the winner in the 91st minute which ensured his side travelled back up the A9 with three points.

Strathspey manager Brown felt his side should have put the game out of sight before Wick gained their equaliser, and called on his players to keep consistent for 90 minutes.

“We feel we have had a great attacking option all season, just defensively we were struggling,” said Brown.

“We have shored things up at the back, that game showed we can create chances, but vital errors at the back cost us and it is difficult to take.

“For 79 minutes we were in total command then slipped into vital errors – these boys need to realise it is 90 minutes they are working for – not 45.”

Huntly pick up first win of the league season

A Gavin Elphinstone goal earned Huntly their first league win of the season following a 1-0 victory over Deveronvale.

The Black and Golds assistant manager Stefan Laird admitted it was a deserved win for his side.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the first win and it’s no more than what we deserved against a good Deveronvale side.

“I thought we dealt with the threat of Deveronvale well and our players carried on their performance from Wednesday. I thought their work rate was excellent.”

Laird praised defender Michael Clark who started for the first since February 26 and led by example.

He added: “We gave him the captain’s armband and you can see the calmness and composure that he brought to the team.

“He’s not fully fit and despite not playing since February you can see the influence he’s got and the willingness to attack the ball and I thought he was outstanding.”

Huntly’s Michael Clark, right, returned to the starting XI against Deveronvale.

The visitors were forced into a change 10 minutes prior to kick-off when midfielder Ben Allan pulled up injured. Michael Watson came in for a start as Aaron Hamilton was added to the bench.

Huntly got off to a great start after 58 seconds when Lyall Booth made a run in from the left and played the ball across the face of goal for Elphinstone to turn in his second goal in as many games.

Ross Still thought he had doubled his side’s lead after twelve minutes only for assistant referee Thomas Clark to flag the midfielder’s effort offside.

In the 17th minute, Harry Noble picked out the head of Michael Watson with a cross from the left flank only for his effort to be turned round the post by Euan Storrier.

Five minutes later, Huntly captain Clark made a last-ditch clearance to deny Innes McKay after the Vale defender threatened following a corner.

Into stoppage time, Harry Noble picked out substitute Antonio Jam but the teenager’s header was held by Euan Storrier who ensure his side finished with a clean sheet.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, is keen to give youth a chance.
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart.

It’s now six games without a win for Deveronvale, with manager Craig Stewart disappointed to concede so early into the game.

He said: “It’s very disappointing and bit of naivety from our young lads and that showed, but it’s a learning curve for them and it’s put us on the back-foot.

“To be fair there was a 10 to 15 minute spell where we were up against it, and some good defending kept us in the game.”

