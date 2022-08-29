Wick Academy score late winner to beat Strathspey 2-1; Huntly pick up first win of the season against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson feels three points are the only positive he can take from their 2-1 win over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The Jags’ Liam Taylor opened the scoring five minutes into the second half before Gordon MacNab found the equaliser for Wick with 11 minutes to go.

The Scorries were able to find the winner late on through Mark Macadie, leaving the Jags rueing missed chances.

It leaves Strathspey bottom of the Highland League table and without a win for the season so far with Wick sitting eighth.

Manson, who had to name himself in the starting XI due to limited numbers in his squad, said: “I think the three points is all we can take from that game; it was not a vintage performance by any stretch of the imagination.

“I thought overall we deserved it, their goal came from a set piece, we had a couple of decent finishes and had more chances than them in the second half.

“We are a threadbare squad at the moment, we are having to ask the same 12-13 boys to keep playing – this is our fifth game in 14 days – so hopefully they will get a rest and be fresh for next Saturday.”

Strathspey started the brighter of the two sides and had the better of the chances in the first 45 as Jack Davison’s header could only glance over the bar within the first 15 minutes.

Four minutes later, Taylor called Wick keeper Graeme Williamson into action as he had to produce a double save to ensure his side didn’t fall behind first.

The Jags finally got their just rewards early in the second after Taylor made up for his previous missed chance as he squeezed the ball past Williamson from a set piece.

Wick thought they had found the equaliser through substitute Jack Halliday as his shot from outside the box flew past Kelly, but the referee pulled the play back for a Strathspey ball.

In the 58th minute, Jags’ Paterson should have made it two for Charlie Brown’s men as he was one on one with Williamson, but he fluffed his lines, and the ball went sailing high and wide.

After continuous mounting pressure from Manson’s men, MacNab produced a bit of skill to gain the equaliser.

90+1 minutes – goal for Wick Academy, Mark Macadie. Stfc 1 Wafc 2. pic.twitter.com/D026t7st8q — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) August 27, 2022

The Jags finished with nothing to show for their efforts when Wick’s Macadie scored the winner in the 91st minute which ensured his side travelled back up the A9 with three points.

Strathspey manager Brown felt his side should have put the game out of sight before Wick gained their equaliser, and called on his players to keep consistent for 90 minutes.

“We feel we have had a great attacking option all season, just defensively we were struggling,” said Brown.

“We have shored things up at the back, that game showed we can create chances, but vital errors at the back cost us and it is difficult to take.

“For 79 minutes we were in total command then slipped into vital errors – these boys need to realise it is 90 minutes they are working for – not 45.”

Huntly pick up first win of the league season

A Gavin Elphinstone goal earned Huntly their first league win of the season following a 1-0 victory over Deveronvale.

The Black and Golds assistant manager Stefan Laird admitted it was a deserved win for his side.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the first win and it’s no more than what we deserved against a good Deveronvale side.

“I thought we dealt with the threat of Deveronvale well and our players carried on their performance from Wednesday. I thought their work rate was excellent.”

Laird praised defender Michael Clark who started for the first since February 26 and led by example.

He added: “We gave him the captain’s armband and you can see the calmness and composure that he brought to the team.

“He’s not fully fit and despite not playing since February you can see the influence he’s got and the willingness to attack the ball and I thought he was outstanding.”

The visitors were forced into a change 10 minutes prior to kick-off when midfielder Ben Allan pulled up injured. Michael Watson came in for a start as Aaron Hamilton was added to the bench.

Huntly got off to a great start after 58 seconds when Lyall Booth made a run in from the left and played the ball across the face of goal for Elphinstone to turn in his second goal in as many games.

Ross Still thought he had doubled his side’s lead after twelve minutes only for assistant referee Thomas Clark to flag the midfielder’s effort offside.

In the 17th minute, Harry Noble picked out the head of Michael Watson with a cross from the left flank only for his effort to be turned round the post by Euan Storrier.

Five minutes later, Huntly captain Clark made a last-ditch clearance to deny Innes McKay after the Vale defender threatened following a corner.

Into stoppage time, Harry Noble picked out substitute Antonio Jam but the teenager’s header was held by Euan Storrier who ensure his side finished with a clean sheet.

It’s now six games without a win for Deveronvale, with manager Craig Stewart disappointed to concede so early into the game.

He said: “It’s very disappointing and bit of naivety from our young lads and that showed, but it’s a learning curve for them and it’s put us on the back-foot.

“To be fair there was a 10 to 15 minute spell where we were up against it, and some good defending kept us in the game.”