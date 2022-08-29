Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes to tap in to fatherin-law Jimmy Nicholl’s knowledge ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie with Linfield.

The Jags have been drawn at home to the Northern Irish champions in round three of the Challenge Cup with the tie to be played on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

Former Manchester United and Rangers defender Nicholl is Northern Ireland assistant manager and Stewart hopes he’ll be able to help Buckie in their preparations.

He said: “I’m sure he’ll have a couple of suggestions and will know more about them than me.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to give me some advice, but I’ll need to do some digging myself as well.

“I don’t know much about the Norther Irish league but we won’t go in blind, we’ll get some reports on them like we do for every game.

“We couldn’t have had a much tougher draw really, they have been playing in Europe.

“It’s a good draw, it’s exciting for us although Linfield will start as favourites.

Here's the #SPFLTrustTrophy Round 3⃣ fixtures.👇 Games are due to take place weekend of 24/25 September. pic.twitter.com/t9GeVL58bp — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) August 29, 2022

“Hopefully we get a good crowd and hopefully the club can generate some revenue from the tie.

“It’s good to play teams we haven’t played before and that all adds to the occasion.”

Elsewhere, in the Challenge Cup Inverness Caley Thistle are at home to the other Breedon Highland League side left in the competition, Brechin City.

Cove Rangers take on holders Raith Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium and Peterhead will welcome north-east rivals Elgin City to Balmoor.

The SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw is as follows:

Buckie Thistle v Linfield

Cliftonville v Queen’s Park

New Saints v Dundee,

Clyde v Caernarfon Town

Peterhead v Elgin,

Falkirk v Partick Thistle

Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic B

Arbroath v East Fife

Morton v Ayr United

Montrose v Kilmarnock B

Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v FC Edinburgh

Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Rangers B v Hamilton Academical.

Scottish Cup first round draw

Meanwhile, the first round draw for the Scottish Cup has also been made with all 18 Highland League clubs involved.

There are two all-Highland League clashes with Banks o’ Dee at home to Turriff United and Buckie making the trip to Lossiemouth.

Forres Mechanics (Glasgow University), Keith (Cumnock Juniors), Strathspey Thistle (Camelon Juniors), Formartine United (East Stirlingshire), Wick Academy (Lochee United), Nairn County (Drumchapel United), Deveronvale (East Kilbride) all have home advantage.

Meanwhile Brechin City (Jeanfield Swifts), Fraserburgh (Civil Service Strollers), Huntly (Pollock), Clachnacuddin (Dunbar United), Inverurie Locos (Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn) and Brora Rangers (Open Goal Broomhill) are all on the road.

The full draw for the First Round of the 2022-23 Scottish Cup. Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 17 September.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) August 29, 2022

The Scottish Cup first round draw is as follows with ties to be played the weekend of September 24 and 25:

Gretna 2008 Edinburgh University

Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star

Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City

Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star

Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors

Keith v Cumnock Juniors

Syngenta v Auchinleck Talbot

Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell

Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United

Rutherglen Glencairn/Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors

Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors

Darvel v Tynecastle

Formartine United v East Stirlingshire

Carnoustie Panmure/Hawick Royal Albert v Rothes

Wick Academy v Lochee United

Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh

Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers

Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle

Nairn County v Drumchapel United

Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United

Pollock v Huntly, Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin

Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic

Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart

Deveronvale v East Kilbride

Clydebank v Spartans

Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Locos

Open Goal Broomhill v Brora Rangers

University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale