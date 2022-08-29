Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie

By Callum Law
August 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is looking forward to facing Linfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes to tap in to fatherin-law Jimmy Nicholl’s knowledge ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie with Linfield.

The Jags have been drawn at home to the Northern Irish champions in round three of the Challenge Cup with the tie to be played on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

Former Manchester United and Rangers defender Nicholl is Northern Ireland assistant manager and Stewart hopes he’ll be able to help Buckie in their preparations.

He said: “I’m sure he’ll have a couple of suggestions and will know more about them than me.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to give me some advice, but I’ll need to do some digging myself as well.

“I don’t know much about the Norther Irish league but we won’t go in blind, we’ll get some reports on them like we do for every game.

“We couldn’t have had a much tougher draw really, they have been playing in Europe.

“It’s a good draw, it’s exciting for us although Linfield will start as favourites.

“Hopefully we get a good crowd and hopefully the club can generate some revenue from the tie.

“It’s good to play teams we haven’t played before and that all adds to the occasion.”

Elsewhere, in the Challenge Cup Inverness Caley Thistle are at home to the other Breedon Highland League side left in the competition, Brechin City.

Cove Rangers take on holders Raith Rovers at the Balmoral Stadium and Peterhead will welcome north-east rivals Elgin City to Balmoor.

The SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw is as follows:

  • Buckie Thistle v Linfield
  • Cliftonville v Queen’s Park
  • New Saints v Dundee,
  • Clyde v Caernarfon Town
  • Peterhead v Elgin,
  • Falkirk v Partick Thistle
  • Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers
  • Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic B
  • Arbroath v East Fife
  • Morton v Ayr United
  • Montrose v Kilmarnock B
  • Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians
  • Queen of the South v FC Edinburgh
  • Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts
  • Rangers B v Hamilton Academical.

Scottish Cup first round draw

Meanwhile, the first round draw for the Scottish Cup has also been made with all 18 Highland League clubs involved.

There are two all-Highland League clashes with Banks o’ Dee at home to Turriff United and Buckie making the trip to Lossiemouth.

Forres Mechanics (Glasgow University), Keith (Cumnock Juniors), Strathspey Thistle (Camelon Juniors), Formartine United (East Stirlingshire), Wick Academy (Lochee United), Nairn County (Drumchapel United), Deveronvale (East Kilbride) all have home advantage.

Meanwhile Brechin City (Jeanfield Swifts), Fraserburgh (Civil Service Strollers), Huntly (Pollock), Clachnacuddin (Dunbar United), Inverurie Locos (Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn) and Brora Rangers (Open Goal Broomhill) are all on the road.

The Scottish Cup first round draw is as follows with ties to be played the weekend of September 24 and 25:

  • Gretna 2008 Edinburgh University
  • Cumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie Star
  • Jeanfield Swifts v Brechin City
  • Musselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange Star
  • Forres Mechanics v Glasgow University
  • Gala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie Juniors
  • Keith v Cumnock Juniors
  • Syngenta v Auchinleck Talbot
  • Benburb v Dundonald Bluebell
  • Banks o’ Dee v Turriff United
  • Rutherglen Glencairn/Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent Juniors
  • Strathspey Thistle v Camelon Juniors
  • Darvel v Tynecastle
  • Formartine United v East Stirlingshire
  • Carnoustie Panmure/Hawick Royal Albert v Rothes
  • Wick Academy v Lochee United
  • Civil Service Strollers v Fraserburgh
  • Linlithgow Rose v Berwick Rangers
  • Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle
  • Nairn County v Drumchapel United
  • Cowdenbeath v Bo’ness United
  • Pollock v Huntly, Dunbar United v Clachnacuddin
  • Dunipace v Broxburn Athletic
  • Caledonian Braves v Newton Stewart
  • Deveronvale v East Kilbride
  • Clydebank v Spartans
  • Irvine Meadow/Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Locos
  • Open Goal Broomhill v Brora Rangers
  • University of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

