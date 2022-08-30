EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties

By Callum Law
August 30, 2022, 10:01 pm
Aberdeen captain Dylan Lobban gets to the ball ahead of Huntly's Brodie Allen
Aberdeen captain Dylan Lobban gets to the ball ahead of Huntly's Brodie Allen

Huntly reached the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defeating Aberdeen 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Christie Park.

In a tense quarter-final tie the Black and Golds had the better chances and hit the woodwork twice.

In in the shoot-out Allan Hale’s men held their nerve netting all four penalties while goalkeeper Euan Storrier made two saves.

Huntly will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park next week in the last four.

Robbie Foster came in for the absent Andy Hunter.

A youthful Aberdeen side included Kieran Ngwenya, who has featured for the first team, as well as highly-rated striker Alfie Bavidge.

Cagey start

The visitors knocked the ball about tidily enough in the early exchanges but most of the possession was in the middle third and didn’t pose too much of a threat.

In the 10th minute however, Bavidge did well to create space on the edge of the area but the shot which followed was easy for goalkeeper Storrier.

Huntly enjoyed a good spell after that.

Kyle Dalling’s raking diagonal released Gavin Elphinstone down the right but his shot hit the side-netting.

On the quarter hour mark Ryan Sewell dragged an effort wide from 20 yards and Adam Morris did the same a few minutes later.

Huntly’s Brodie Allen, second from right, wins a header against Aberdeen’s Kieran Ngwenya, right

The Black and Golds continued to look the more likely and Elphinstone headed a Sewell corner on to the roof of the net after half an hour.

Five minutes before the break the woodwork thwarted the hosts with Ross Still’s looping header from Sewell’s left-wing free-kick hitting the crossbar before goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi gathered the loose ball.

And before the first period was over Elphinstone had another effort, but his powerful strike from the edge of the area was straight at Oluyemi.

Woodwork saves Dons

The second half started in frantic fashion with both sides guilty of loose defensive play which allowed the other to counter-attack.

However, the final pass or cross went awry which prevented any serious efforts on goal.

After an hour the frame of the goal saved the Dons once again. Brodie Allen found space on the right flank and his cross ran through for Still at the back post and the midfielder cracked a shot against the left post from 10 yards.

Midway through the second period lively Aberdeen winger Adam Emslie burst away from two Huntly players down the left and his cross was sliced just wide by home defender Michael Clark.

The Black and Golds were continuing to chase the opener and at times they were guilty of forcing things too much and leaving gaps for the Reds to exploit at the other end.

Alfie Bavidge, left, of Aberdeen holds off Huntly defender Michael Clark

In the 81st minute Findlay’s Marshall’s cross caused a moment of alarm in the home defence with Lyall Booth blasting his clearance against Dalling, but the ball ricocheted over the bar.

At the other end Morris wriggled free on the right side of the area but his Oluyemi parried his effort.

Despite the efforts of both teams penalties were required with Storrier saving Aberdeen’s first two spot-kicks from Dylan Lobban and Alfie Stewart.

That meant Still, Elphinstone, Dalling and Clark scoring won it for Huntly.

