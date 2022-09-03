Wick look to continue perfect home form as Banks o’ Dee visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Manson has called on Wick Academy to continue their perfect home form in the Breedon Highland League when Banks o’ Dee visit Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have won three out of three at home having beaten Keith, Turriff United and Clachnacuddin without conceding a goal.

Player-manager Manson is hoping for more of the same, but expects a tough encounter against newcomers Dee.

He said: “We’ve had a good start in the league at home, but the games have been against teams we finished above last season.

“So we would have been disappointed if we hadn’t won those games.

“But to keep three clean sheets and get three wins is all you can ask for.

“We’re looking to keep that going but we’re under no illusions this will be a tougher test than what we’ve faced at home so far.

“If we’ve still got a 100% record come 5pm I’ll be delighted.”

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt believes the first Highland League meeting between the sides is a step into the unknown, but hopes his players are up to the challenge.

He added: “We haven’t faced Wick before, I know some of the players who were there when I played in the league.

“But for both teams it’s probably a bit of a step into the unknown.

“I’m well aware of the pitch and the slope which is something our players will have to adapt to.

“Wick have played three and won three at home which shows you how strong they are.

“It’s a great challenge for us and games like this are why we wanted to be in the Highland League.”