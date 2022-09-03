Wick look to continue perfect home form as Banks o’ Dee visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick look to continue perfect home form as Banks o’ Dee visit

By Callum Law
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Gary Manson has been pleased with Wick's home form ahead of their meeting with Banks o' Dee

Gary Manson has called on Wick Academy to continue their perfect home form in the Breedon Highland League when Banks o’ Dee visit Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have won three out of three at home having beaten Keith, Turriff United and Clachnacuddin without conceding a goal.

Player-manager Manson is hoping for more of the same, but expects a tough encounter against newcomers Dee.

He said: “We’ve had a good start in the league at home, but the games have been against teams we finished above last season.

“So we would have been disappointed if we hadn’t won those games.

“But to keep three clean sheets and get three wins is all you can ask for.

“We’re looking to keep that going but we’re under no illusions this will be a tougher test than what we’ve faced at home so far.

“If we’ve still got a 100% record come 5pm I’ll be delighted.”

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt believes the first Highland League meeting between the sides is a step into the unknown, but hopes his players are up to the challenge.

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt is looking forward to face Wick Academy

He added: “We haven’t faced Wick before, I know some of the players who were there when I played in the league.

“But for both teams it’s probably a bit of a step into the unknown.

“I’m well aware of the pitch and the slope which is something our players will have to adapt to.

“Wick have played three and won three at home which shows you how strong they are.

“It’s a great challenge for us and games like this are why we wanted to be in the Highland League.”

