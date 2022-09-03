Conor Gethins hopes for Nairn County kickstart at Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Gethins says Nairn County need a win to kickstart their Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Wee County face Lossiemouth at Grant Park today having taken just three points from their first six fixtures, while failing to keep a clean sheet in the process.

Striker Gethins admits Nairn should be doing better but believes injuries to important players like Fraser Dingwall, Callum Maclean and Calum Howarth have hampered them.

The 38-year-old said: “When you look at the talent in the team for us not to be winning games is disappointing.

“You look at Andrew Greig, Scott Davidson, Liam Shewan, myself, Gordon McNab and others there’s quality from middle to front.

“But then it’s difficult because we’ve had young defenders coming in and they’ve done well but when you’re asking them to compete against the likes of Fraserburgh it’s hard.

“I have to give credit to youngster John Grant, who has come in at centre-half in the last couple of weeks.

“He’s been excellent, defended really well and was our best player last week against Fraserburgh.

“We need the first win to get going and right now if you look at the table we’re in a relegation fight.

“I know it’s only six games into the season but right now we’re in a relegation fight.

“And against teams like Lossiemouth we need to be getting points. It’s up to us as players now, training’s good and it’s up to us on a Saturday.”

Coasters eye another home success

Lossiemouth, meanwhile, are looking for their third victory in the league.

The previous two – against Wick Academy and Strathspey Thistle – have come at Grant Park.

The Coasters were beaten 4-1 by Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek, but boss Joe Russell is upbeat about their chances of getting back to winning ways.

He said: “We were disappointed against Brora, we were well in the game up until the last 10 minutes.

“But Brora showed their quality in the end. We need to try to get ourselves back on track in the league and put some more points on the board.

“The boys will be up for it and they want to try to move us up the table a bit and another win would help.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League Max Ewan is a doubt for Brora Rangers’ Dudgeon Park clash with Deveronvale.

Robbie Allan and Aaron Hamilton are out for the Banffers with Ben Allan doubtful.

Buckie Thistle face Huntly at Christie Park with Joe McCabe and Marcus Goodall back in contention. Kevin Fraser, Sam Morrison and Ryan Fyffe are still sidelined.

James Connelly is back from suspension for the Black and Golds but Max Berton, Zander Jack, Colin Charlesworth and Liam MacDonald are absent.

Clachnacuddin host Rothes at Grant Street Park after defeating the Speysiders at Mackessack Park in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek.

Turriff United are without Ewan Clark, while Rhys Clark is a doubt for their home game against Forres Mechanics, who are missing Joe Gauld.

Keith are missing Kieran Yeats, Liam Duncan, Stewart Hutcheon and Joey Wilson, who can’t feature against his parent club, for Formartine United’s visit to Kynoch Park.

Daniel Park is missing for the visitors with Jonny Crawford, Graeme Rodger and Jonny Smith doubtful.

League leaders Brechin City make the trip to Grantown-on-Spey to face bottom side Strathspey Thistle, who are without Liam Grant while Oliver Kelly is doubtful, but Liam McDade returns.