Highland League: Lossiemouth trounce Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Lossiemouth trounce Nairn County

By Callum Law
September 3, 2022, 4:49 pm
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County

Lossiemouth picked up their third Breedon Highland League win of the season with a 5-1 thrashing of Nairn County at Grant Park.

The Coasters were two ahead at half-time courtesy of Ross Elliott’s finish and Dean Stewart’s penalty.

Liam Shewan pulled a goal back early in the second half but Lossie were soon back on top and Stewart’s second penalty made it 3-1 before Baylee Campbell and Liam Archibald added further gloss to the scoreline.

The result means the home side have taken nine points from their first eight league fixtures, while Nairn remain winless after seven games.

Coasters take control

The opening exchanges were scrappy with neither side offering much in the final third.

Lossie’s first effort was a tame James Leslie header which was easy for Nairn goalkeeper William Counsell.

At the other end Conor Gethins scuffed an effort into the side-netting.

Midway through the first period Stewart’s diagonal from right to left caught out Glenn Main and Counsell, but Elliot was unable to apply the finishing touch.

Soon after Elliott sent in a terrific cross from the left flank which evaded both Baylee Campbell and Ross Archibald in the centre.

Scott Davidson had two efforts Nairn but his shot from Gordon McNab’s delivery and header from Shewan’s centre were both easily dealt with by home goalkeeper Logan Ross.

Dean Stewart of Lossiemouth, is put under pressure by Nairn’s Scott Davidson

After half an hour Lossie took the lead with Stewart’s cross from the right missed by Counsell and the Nairn defence and Elliott was on hand to finish at the back post.

After taking the lead the Coasters were firmly on top. In the 36th minute Ryan Stuart’s excellent pass released Elliott on the left and when he crossed Stuart’s low shot was tipped round the post by Counsell.

From the resultant corner Liam Archibald’s delivery was flicked over by Lewis McAndrew.

But two minutes shy of half-time Lossie did net their second. Stuart did well to evade two challenges on the left wing and after breaking into the box he was hauled down by Davidson.

Stewart took the penalty and rolled the ball into the bottom right corner.

County get one back

Six minutes into the second half County did pull a goal back with John Grant’s strike from 20 yards parried by Ross with Shewan on hand to knock home the rebound.

But within seconds of the restarted the Coasters almost restored their two-goal cushion. Baylee Campbell slipped the ball into Ross Archibald on the right side of the area, but his effort dribbled beyond the far post.

In the 55th minute Campbell broke beyond the visiting defence and into the area and was tripped by Counsell after knocking the ball beyond the custodian.

Stewart stepped up again and this time rolled his spot-kick down the middle to make it 3-1.

Lossie were looking for more and just after the hour mark Ross Morrison jinked in from the left but his shot was repelled at the front post by Counsell.

Nairn’s Liam Shewan tries to get away from Dean Stewart of Lossiemouth

On 72 minutes Lossie put the outcome beyond doubt with their fourth. A ball in behind was missed by Adam Porritt and Campbell capitalised to gallop through and slot beyond Counsell.

With eight minutes remaining it got even better for the Coasters when sub Jack McArthur crossed for Liam Archibald to volley home a fifth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick look to continue perfect home form as Banks o' Dee visit
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Conor Gethins hopes for Nairn County kickstart at Lossiemouth
We've made this Friday's Highland League Weekly preview show totally free - and you can watch now.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie grateful for the treatment he received after knee dislocation
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Ross Still hopes Huntly can take a step closer to ending 15-year wait for…
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh…
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Clachnacuddin to face Brora Rangers in North of Scotland Cup final
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Turriff to reach final
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o' Dee paired with Fraserburgh

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Lossiemouth's Logan Ross, in green, tries to claim the ball against Nairn County
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies