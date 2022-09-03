Highland League: Lossiemouth trounce Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth picked up their third Breedon Highland League win of the season with a 5-1 thrashing of Nairn County at Grant Park.

The Coasters were two ahead at half-time courtesy of Ross Elliott’s finish and Dean Stewart’s penalty.

Liam Shewan pulled a goal back early in the second half but Lossie were soon back on top and Stewart’s second penalty made it 3-1 before Baylee Campbell and Liam Archibald added further gloss to the scoreline.

The result means the home side have taken nine points from their first eight league fixtures, while Nairn remain winless after seven games.

Coasters take control

The opening exchanges were scrappy with neither side offering much in the final third.

Lossie’s first effort was a tame James Leslie header which was easy for Nairn goalkeeper William Counsell.

At the other end Conor Gethins scuffed an effort into the side-netting.

Midway through the first period Stewart’s diagonal from right to left caught out Glenn Main and Counsell, but Elliot was unable to apply the finishing touch.

Soon after Elliott sent in a terrific cross from the left flank which evaded both Baylee Campbell and Ross Archibald in the centre.

Scott Davidson had two efforts Nairn but his shot from Gordon McNab’s delivery and header from Shewan’s centre were both easily dealt with by home goalkeeper Logan Ross.

After half an hour Lossie took the lead with Stewart’s cross from the right missed by Counsell and the Nairn defence and Elliott was on hand to finish at the back post.

After taking the lead the Coasters were firmly on top. In the 36th minute Ryan Stuart’s excellent pass released Elliott on the left and when he crossed Stuart’s low shot was tipped round the post by Counsell.

From the resultant corner Liam Archibald’s delivery was flicked over by Lewis McAndrew.

But two minutes shy of half-time Lossie did net their second. Stuart did well to evade two challenges on the left wing and after breaking into the box he was hauled down by Davidson.

Stewart took the penalty and rolled the ball into the bottom right corner.

County get one back

Six minutes into the second half County did pull a goal back with John Grant’s strike from 20 yards parried by Ross with Shewan on hand to knock home the rebound.

But within seconds of the restarted the Coasters almost restored their two-goal cushion. Baylee Campbell slipped the ball into Ross Archibald on the right side of the area, but his effort dribbled beyond the far post.

In the 55th minute Campbell broke beyond the visiting defence and into the area and was tripped by Counsell after knocking the ball beyond the custodian.

Stewart stepped up again and this time rolled his spot-kick down the middle to make it 3-1.

Lossie were looking for more and just after the hour mark Ross Morrison jinked in from the left but his shot was repelled at the front post by Counsell.

On 72 minutes Lossie put the outcome beyond doubt with their fourth. A ball in behind was missed by Adam Porritt and Campbell capitalised to gallop through and slot beyond Counsell.

With eight minutes remaining it got even better for the Coasters when sub Jack McArthur crossed for Liam Archibald to volley home a fifth.