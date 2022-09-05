Andrew MacAskill at the double as Buckie defeat Huntly; Brora ease to victory against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Andrew MacAskill brace saw Buckie Thistle move up to second on goal difference following a 2-0 home win against Huntly.

Despite the three points, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart felt his side should have scored more.

He said: “It wasn’t our best performance but defensively we were excellent with Jack Murray and Sam Pugh both impressive.

“Huntly frustrated us, especially in the first half and we missed chances.

“We have three of the best strikers in the league and I had a go at them but we can’t have too many days like that as we’ve got to be more clinical.

“Andrew MacAskill will know it wasn’t one of his best performances but you’ll know he’ll either create or score a goal. He’s got that quality as one of the best in the Highland League.”

With four minutes gone, Jack McCormick was penalised for a handball by referee Scott Donohoe. Andrew MacAskill swung the free kick in from left and the ball evaded everyone and crept into the back post to open the scoring.

Huntly came close after 26 minutes when Brodie Allen threatened just outside the box and saw his low drive turned by the post by Balint Demus.

The Jags started the second half sharply and were looking to double their lead with forward Sam Urquhart coming close with three opportunities in as many minutes.

The visitors passed up a chance to draw level in the 77th minute. Lyall Booth got forward down the left and his delivery found Angus Grant but the forward’s shot was straight at the keeper. Grant came close again seven minutes later, chipping wide of the post.

With the game into stoppage time, Buckie wrapped up the win when MacAskill gathered the ball outside the Huntly box before running onto fire in a low shot off the base of the post for his third of the season.

It was a third straight away defeat for Huntly as manager Allan Hale felt the goals conceded were preventable.

He said: “Both goals were preventable which is a frustration – especially the free kick where we left a massive space.

“Buckie have quality all over the pitch and we rode our luck at times due to their missed chances.

“The plan was to stay in the game for as long as we could and right up until injury time we were.”

Brora Rangers 5-0 Deveronvale

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased to shut Deveronvale out in their 5-0 Breedon Highland League win at Dudgeon Park.

After failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous three fixtures the Cattachs kept the Banffers at bay.

Campbell said: “Before the game I wanted a clean sheet because we’ve lost goals in our last few games.

“A couple of them have been from set pieces, I felt that was an area we needed to improve on so I’m delighted we got a clean sheet.

“We played some good football in the first half and got ourselves in front but in the second half we were a bit sloppy.”

Matt Jamieson passed up a good early chance for the Vale before Dale Gillespie put Brora ahead from the penalty spot after referee Gordon Seago penalised Innes McKay for handball.

A brace from Jordan MacRae and Andrew Macrae’s finish had the hosts four ahead at the interval. The fifth was an own goal from goalkeeper Sean McIntosh when he tried to punch away Gregor MacDonald’s corner.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “The referee gave a penalty which we felt was very harsh.

“I thought the referee was one-sided and gave a lot of things against us.

“Decisions can change games and I think we were undone by that to an extent.

“I don’t feel 5-0 was a fair reflection and the officials were part of the reason for that.”