Andrew MacAskill at the double as Buckie defeat Huntly; Brora ease to victory against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andrew MacAskill at the double as Buckie defeat Huntly; Brora ease to victory against Deveronvale

By Reporter
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 6:40 am
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.

An Andrew MacAskill brace saw Buckie Thistle move up to second on goal difference following a 2-0 home win against Huntly.

Despite the three points, Buckie manager Graeme Stewart felt his side should have scored more.

He said: “It wasn’t our best performance but defensively we were excellent with Jack Murray and Sam Pugh both impressive.

“Huntly frustrated us, especially in the first half and we missed chances.

“We have three of the best strikers in the league and I had a go at them but we can’t have too many days like that as we’ve got to be more clinical.

“Andrew MacAskill will know it wasn’t one of his best performances but you’ll know he’ll either create or score a goal. He’s got that quality as one of the best in the Highland League.”

With four minutes gone, Jack McCormick was penalised for a handball by referee Scott Donohoe. Andrew MacAskill swung the free kick in from left and the ball evaded everyone and crept into the back post to open the scoring.

Huntly came close after 26 minutes when Brodie Allen threatened just outside the box and saw his low drive turned by the post by Balint Demus.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

The Jags started the second half sharply and were looking to double their lead with forward Sam Urquhart coming close with three opportunities in as many minutes.

The visitors passed up a chance to draw level in the 77th minute. Lyall Booth got forward down the left and his delivery found Angus Grant but the forward’s shot was straight at the keeper. Grant came close again seven minutes later, chipping wide of the post.

With the game into stoppage time, Buckie wrapped up the win when MacAskill gathered the ball outside the Huntly box before running onto fire in a low shot off the base of the post for his third of the season.

It was a third straight away defeat for Huntly as manager Allan Hale felt the goals conceded were preventable.

He said: “Both goals were preventable which is a frustration – especially the free kick where we left a massive space.

“Buckie have quality all over the pitch and we rode our luck at times due to their missed chances.

“The plan was to stay in the game for as long as we could and right up until injury time we were.”

Brora Rangers 5-0 Deveronvale

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased to shut Deveronvale out in their 5-0 Breedon Highland League win at Dudgeon Park.

After failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous three fixtures the Cattachs kept the Banffers at bay.

Campbell said: “Before the game I wanted a clean sheet because we’ve lost goals in our last few games.

“A couple of them have been from set pieces, I felt that was an area we needed to improve on so I’m delighted we got a clean sheet.

“We played some good football in the first half and got ourselves in front but in the second half we were a bit sloppy.”

Matt Jamieson passed up a good early chance for the Vale before Dale Gillespie put Brora ahead from the penalty spot after referee Gordon Seago penalised Innes McKay for handball.

A brace from Jordan MacRae and Andrew Macrae’s finish had the hosts four ahead at the interval. The fifth was an own goal from goalkeeper Sean McIntosh when he tried to punch away Gregor MacDonald’s corner.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “The referee gave a penalty which we felt was very harsh.

“I thought the referee was one-sided and gave a lot of things against us.

“Decisions can change games and I think we were undone by that to an extent.

“I don’t feel 5-0 was a fair reflection and the officials were part of the reason for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Clach double up against Rothes; Turriff defeat Forres
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Craig Ewen hails fantastic Keith; Banks o' Dee hit Wick for eight
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell hails Nairn win as best of his reign
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Inverurie Locos come from behind to defeat 10-man Fraserburgh; Brechin's perfect start continues at…
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Highland League: Lossiemouth trounce Nairn County
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick look to continue perfect home form as Banks o' Dee visit
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Conor Gethins hopes for Nairn County kickstart at Lossiemouth

More from Press and Journal

Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Andrew MacAskill scored twice for Buckie Thistle.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…