Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 12, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 9:43 pm
Clach's Grant Street Park, where Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod will play after agreeing a loan switch to the Highland League club.
Highland League club Clachnacuddin have snapped up highly-rated Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod on a loan move.

The central midfielder, from Lewis, who signed a two-year professional contract with the Scottish Premiership side in the summer, joins the Lilywhites until January, with an option to extend until the end of the season.

The former Back FC player joined the Staggies through their youth academy at the under-14 level and follows Western Isle starlets Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon in moving up the ladder at Victoria Park.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

County manager Malky Mackay will see this short-term switch to the Merkinchers as a key next part of his development.

Mackay recently explained the loan system is key in the pathway towards numerous Ross County youngsters becoming first-team regulars.

At Highland League level, Forres Mechanics landed County’s Ryan MacLeman and Connall Ewan on loan, while goalkeeper Logan Ross is with Lossiemouth for a second successive season.

Mackay said: “It’s good that we have got this wee group here that will now take two or three years – but unless something crazy happens they will end up with a real good chance of playing for our first-team.

“That will be over a period of time. We need to just bed them in, with two or three loan moves over the next couple of years.

“We will keep training them and keep putting good habits into them, and there’s a great chance of us having a really good group coming through into our first-team.

“It’s important we keep bringing through our own.”

Clach grateful to County for move

Clach confirmed the deal had gone through in a statement on Monday evening.

It said: “We are excited to announce the loan signing of Ross County central midfielder Andrew Macleod.

“Highly-rated at the Dingwall club, Andrew has recently signed a two-year deal with the Staggies. Thanks to everyone at Ross County for making this loan deal possible. Welcome Andrew.”

Tags

Conversation

