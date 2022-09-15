Jordan MacDonald wants Clachnacuddin to make step forward in Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald says Scottish Cup progression would be another step forward for his side.

The Lilywhites visit East of Scotland First Division leaders Dunbar United in round one on Saturday.

This is MacDonald’s third Scottish Cup campaign as Clach manager – in the previous two the men from Inverness have fallen at the first hurdle.

If they could reach round two this term, the Grant Street Park gaffer says it would be another encouraging sign.

MacDonald said: “It would be another step forward if we could get through.

“We were beaten in the first round last year (2-1 by Dunipace) and we were really disappointed.

“We didn’t deserve to get through, we didn’t play well enough.

“For us, it’s massive and it would be nice to get into the next round.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we worry about what we do and the way we want to play.

“We try to go out and attack and win games and nothing changes for us in that regard.

“In our last two games, we’ve played really well and won (both 4-1 against Rothes), so we’ve got a bit of momentum and hopefully we can carry that on.

“It’s a really important game for the club to try to make inroads into the competition.”

Macleod could make debut in cup

Clach could hand a debut to new recruit Andrew Macleod.

The midfielder was signed on loan from Ross County earlier this week.

MacDonald added: “It was one area where we still felt we were a body short in. We weren’t going to rush it, but Andrew was recommended to us and it was an easy decision to make.

“We’re really pleased to get him in, he’ll suit us and the way we play.

“He’s a very good passer of the ball and it’s pleasing to get that done.

“Andrew will be involved on Saturday, he adds competition and that’s what we want all over the pitch.”

We are excited to announce the loan signing of @RossCounty central midfielder Andrew Macleod.

Highly rated at the Dingwall club, Andrew has recently signed a 2 year deal with the Staggies.

Thanks to everyone at Ross County for making this loan deal possible.

Welcome Andrew. pic.twitter.com/0CWY7xPf3A — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) September 12, 2022

Like a number of Breedon Highland League managers, MacDonald’s preparations for Saturday’s tie weren’t aided by last weekend’s postponements.

Clach had someone lined up to watch Dunbar’s clash with Preston Athletic, but MacDonald hopes that won’t impact his side’s chance of getting a positive result.

He said: “They were meant to get watched on Saturday for us.

“But we’ve still managed to get some reports on them and watch some videos.

“So we have an idea about their threats and what they look to do, so hopefully we’ll be well-prepared for it.”