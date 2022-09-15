Jordan MacDonald wants Clachnacuddin to make step forward in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jordan MacDonald wants Clachnacuddin to make step forward in Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:59 am
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is looking forward to their Scottish Cup first round tie.

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald says Scottish Cup progression would be another step forward for his side.

The Lilywhites visit East of Scotland First Division leaders Dunbar United in round one on Saturday.

This is MacDonald’s third Scottish Cup campaign as Clach manager – in the previous two the men from Inverness have fallen at the first hurdle.

If they could reach round two this term, the Grant Street Park gaffer says it would be another encouraging sign.

MacDonald said: “It would be another step forward if we could get through.

“We were beaten in the first round last year (2-1 by Dunipace) and we were really disappointed.

“We didn’t deserve to get through, we didn’t play well enough.

“For us, it’s massive and it would be nice to get into the next round.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we worry about what we do and the way we want to play.

“We try to go out and attack and win games and nothing changes for us in that regard.

“In our last two games, we’ve played really well and won (both 4-1 against Rothes), so we’ve got a bit of momentum and hopefully we can carry that on.

“It’s a really important game for the club to try to make inroads into the competition.”

Macleod could make debut in cup

Clach could hand a debut to new recruit Andrew Macleod.

The midfielder was signed on loan from Ross County earlier this week.

MacDonald added: “It was one area where we still felt we were a body short in. We weren’t going to rush it, but Andrew was recommended to us and it was an easy decision to make.

“We’re really pleased to get him in, he’ll suit us and the way we play.

“He’s a very good passer of the ball and it’s pleasing to get that done.

“Andrew will be involved on Saturday, he adds competition and that’s what we want all over the pitch.”

Like a number of Breedon Highland League managers, MacDonald’s preparations for Saturday’s tie weren’t aided by last weekend’s postponements.

Clach had someone lined up to watch Dunbar’s clash with Preston Athletic, but MacDonald hopes that won’t impact his side’s chance of getting a positive result.

He said: “They were meant to get watched on Saturday for us.

“But we’ve still managed to get some reports on them and watch some videos.

“So we have an idea about their threats and what they look to do, so hopefully we’ll be well-prepared for it.”

