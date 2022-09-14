Alan Pollock pleased to be back in Rothes frame after pre-season problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Alan Pollock pleased to be back in Rothes frame after pre-season problems

By Callum Law
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.

Alan Pollock wants to make up for lost time and help Rothes into the Scottish Cup second round after illness and injury spoiled his start to the season.

The Speysiders face Midlands League side Carnoustie Panmure at Laing Park in round one on Saturday.

Pollock has only recently returned to the Rothes line-up after a frustrating pre-season.

The 32-year-old midfielder said: “In pre-season, I got chickenpox from my daughter – I’d never had it before and I felt really ill.

“I had three weeks out with that and it was torture really.

“Then after that I was on holiday, came back and picked up an injury which kept me out for four weeks.

“So I’ve been playing catch-up, but I’m feeling pretty good now and feel like I’m getting up to speed.”

Pollock thinks Rothes can make cup inroads – despite poor start in league

With a number of players missing through injury, Rothes have only collected eight points from eight Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Their North of Scotland Cup defence ended at the semi-final stage, but Pollock says there’s plenty still to play for – starting with the Scottish Cup.

He added: “We’re going there believing we can get to the next round which would be a massive boost for everyone.

“Hopefully we can do that and get through to the next round.

“We’ve got good quality in the squad, but haven’t started like we have done in previous years.

“But, if we get going, we could have a say in terms of who wins the league. We won’t win it, but we could impact it by taking points off teams challenging at the top.

“With the squad we’ve got, we could compete for the Highland League Cup and hopefully progress in the Scottish Cup.

“The third round would be my own target and we’ll see how we get on.

“We just have to keep plugging away and get back to basics.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Jordan MacDonald wants Clachnacuddin to make step forward in Scottish Cup
Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly 'bitterly disappointed' as TV coverage of Scottish Cup tie at Pollok pulled
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
BBC pull the plug on live broadcast of Huntly's Scottish Cup tie
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Nairn County's Scott Davidson not short of family inspiration ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
More Highland League managers back call for introduction of five subs
0
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Keith's Scottish Cup clash a step into the unknown says Craig Ewen
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin
0

More from Press and Journal

Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock has endured a frustrating start to the season.
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…