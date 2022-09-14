Huntly ‘bitterly disappointed’ as TV coverage of Scottish Cup tie at Pollok pulled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly have been left “bitterly disappointed” after the live coverage of their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok was shelved.

The BBC announced they had pulled out of filming the game on Wednesday, stating “exceptional demand” on their resources.

It is understood Huntly were told the corporation would not have the equipment necessary to film the game in Glasgow.

There is also no scope to switch the game back to Saturday at such short notice, with the scheduling of the game on a Friday evening affecting the number of supporters of the Highland League side who could travel.

The Pollok-Huntly game was the only Scottish Cup tie due to be screened live by the BBC this weekend. However, they will screen the Emirates FA Cup tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Huntly boss Allan Hale feels for his players, some of whom had taken time unpaid from work to be available for the fixture.

“It goes without saying we’re bitterly disappointed,” said Hale. “It’s an experience I’m sure both clubs were looking forward to and an opportunity that doesn’t come around too often for players and clubs at our level.

“We would probably have taken down another bus or two had it been played on a Saturday but with it being on a Friday, that demand hasn’t been there due to people having to take time off work.

“I’ve had a host of players having to take time off work and some don’t get paid for that, due to their contracts. It’s disappointing all-round but it’s exceptional circumstances.

“People were willing to take time off work because of the opportunity that was presented to them, of playing on TV for the first time in their careers. We’ve got one or two young lads in the team that rely on that regular income to live, especially with the cost of bills at the moment.

“A lot of people suffer through various means due to this news but it is what it is. From a football perspective we still have a big game to prepare for.”

It is not known whether both clubs will miss out on the payments that would have been due had the game been televised.

The BBC has been providing round-the-clock coverage following the Queen’s death and the arrangements around her funeral. The Queen is due to lie in state in Westminster Hall until Monday morning and the BBC have indicated they will live-stream it, for people who are unable to travel to London.

Due to an exceptional demand on our resources we are unable to provide live coverage of the Scottish Cup tie between Pollok v Huntly this Friday on BBC Scotland. — BBC Scotland Comms (@BBCScotComms) September 14, 2022

“Pollok put a great deal of work in over the last couple of weeks to be ready to host a TV game,” added Hale. “It’s a bitter blow for both clubs, players and everyone connected.”