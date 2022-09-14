Huntly ‘bitterly disappointed’ as TV coverage of Scottish Cup tie at Pollok pulled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly ‘bitterly disappointed’ as TV coverage of Scottish Cup tie at Pollok pulled

By Jamie Durent
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:20 pm
Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale.

Huntly have been left “bitterly disappointed” after the live coverage of their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok was shelved.

The BBC announced they had pulled out of filming the game on Wednesday, stating “exceptional demand” on their resources.

It is understood Huntly were told the corporation would not have the equipment necessary to film the game in Glasgow.

There is also no scope to switch the game back to Saturday at such short notice, with the scheduling of the game on a Friday evening affecting the number of supporters of the Highland League side who could travel.

The Pollok-Huntly game was the only Scottish Cup tie due to be screened live by the BBC this weekend. However, they will screen the Emirates FA Cup tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Huntly boss Allan Hale feels for his players, some of whom had taken time unpaid from work to be available for the fixture.

“It goes without saying we’re bitterly disappointed,” said Hale. “It’s an experience I’m sure both clubs were looking forward to and an opportunity that doesn’t come around too often for players and clubs at our level.

“We would probably have taken down another bus or two had it been played on a Saturday but with it being on a Friday, that demand hasn’t been there due to people having to take time off work.

Some Huntly players have taken time off work due to the game being scheduled on a Friday night

“I’ve had a host of players having to take time off work and some don’t get paid for that, due to their contracts. It’s disappointing all-round but it’s exceptional circumstances.

“People were willing to take time off work because of the opportunity that was presented to them, of playing on TV for the first time in their careers. We’ve got one or two young lads in the team that rely on that regular income to live, especially with the cost of bills at the moment.

“A lot of people suffer through various means due to this news but it is what it is. From a football perspective we still have a big game to prepare for.”

It is not known whether both clubs will miss out on the payments that would have been due had the game been televised.

The BBC has been providing round-the-clock coverage following the Queen’s death and the arrangements around her funeral. The Queen is due to lie in state in Westminster Hall until Monday morning and the BBC have indicated they will live-stream it, for people who are unable to travel to London.

“Pollok put a great deal of work in over the last couple of weeks to be ready to host a TV game,” added Hale. “It’s a bitter blow for both clubs, players and everyone connected.”

