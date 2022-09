[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United have signed Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov.

Dimov, 21, joins the Pitmedden side after being released by Bulgarian outfit FC Dobrudzha Dobrich in the summer.

The midfielder, who is a student in Aberdeen, has previously played in Scotland having turned out for Peterhead in 2020, where he was then loaned out to Turriff United.