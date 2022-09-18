Scottish Cup: Wick, Fraserburgh and Brechin all progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson hailed their 5-1 Scottish Cup win against Lochee United as the best of his time in charge.

The Scorries came from behind at Harmsworth Park to hammer the Midlands League outfit, who finished with 10 men, and book their place in round two.

Manson has been Wick boss since July 2020 and said: “In terms of the performance and the scoreline it sticks out as one of Wick’s best results in the Scottish Cup.

“Lochee are a good side and I’d imagine they were quietly confident coming into the game.

“But from 15 minutes onwards we dominated. We passed the ball really well and were clinical.

“I would say the result and the performance was the best since I became manager. Everything I asked for before the game I got.”

Lochee took the lead courtesy of Logan Davie midway through the first period, but Academy responded with Jack Halliday’s deflected strike from the edge of area levelling it up.

Then two goals just before half-time from Sean Campbell – his first for the club – and Mark Macadie put the Caithness side in control.

Gordon MacNab made it 4-1 from the penalty spot after Harry Hennem had been wiped out in the 55th minute.

Lochee’s Dylan-James Higgins was shown a second yellow card by referee Graham Beaton before Mark Munro’s low finish in the closing stages completed the rout.

Broch stroll into second round

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh defeated Civil Service Strollers of the Lowland League 2-1 at Christie Gillies Park.

Connor Wood gave the Broch a seventh minute lead, finishing from Greg Buchan’s through ball.

Sean Butcher doubled the advantage after half an hour, tapping home a Buchan cross. Lewis Duffy’s header with 20 minutes remaining gave the home side a chance of forcing extra-time, but Fraserburgh held on.

With a left footed shot from 2 yards into the bottom left corner of the net after Ross Aitken’s right footed cross to him to make it 2-0 Broch (30) #theBroch pic.twitter.com/waJhtSSAAJ — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) September 17, 2022

Boss Mark Cowie said: “I think we deserved it, first half we were the better side and could have been further ahead.

“But in the second half they had more of the ball and went for it more.

“We defended well and didn’t give up many chances, the main thing is we’re in the next round and I’m delighted about that.

“It was a tough draw against a good side and it’s great to be through.”

High five for Hedgemen

Highland League leaders Brechin City also progressed with a 5-1 win against Jeanfield Swifts at the Riverside Stadium.

After a goalless first period Grady McGrath put the Hedgemen ahead on 50 minutes.

Euan Spark and Anthony McDonald also found the net before Nathan Cooney’s own goal gave the East of Scotland Premier Division side hope.

But Jordan Northcott’s effort and McGrath’s second assured Brechin of victory.