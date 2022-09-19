Scottish Cup disappointment for Highland League sides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan MacDonald felt poor decisions cost Clachnacuddin after they were beaten 3-2 by Dunbar United in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The Lilywhites lost out after extra-time at New Countess Park and boss MacDonald was disappointed with decisions made by referee George Calder.

He said: “I try not to criticise referees, but on this occasion it’s difficult, Dunbar could have been down to nine men in the first half.

“There was a clear stamp and there was an elbow into the face of one of our players.

“Right at the end of extra-time we should have had a penalty, Kieran Chalmers was wiped out and it was a stonewaller, but we didn’t get the decisions.

“I feel for the players, I can accept getting beat when we’re beat by the better team.”

Paul Brindle gave Clach the lead but two goals shortly before half-time from Bob Berry and Cameron Dawson turned the tie on its head.

Aly Riddle’s 85th minute strike forced extra-time, but Aaron Congalton’s counter in the 104th minute goal ultimately settled matters.

Can-Cans stalled

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald said they got what they deserved after being defeated 3-2 by Glasgow University at Mosset Park.

John Wight’s finish into the top corner gave the students the lead before Graham Fraser netted an equaliser.

But the West of Scotland Second Division side regained the advantage courtesy of Antonio Sisi.

Ryan MacLeman restored parity for the Can-Cans on the stroke of half-time after goalkeeper Ben Fulton fumbled Dale Wood’s cross.

Jonny Baxter also headed against a post in the first period while Lee Fraser hit the crossbar for Forres.

But five minutes from time Calum Davidson’s looping header won it for Glasgow University.

Boss MacDonald said: “We let ourselves down, we didn’t turn up. We never lifted the tempo or did anything quickly, it was all very laboured.

“It was like we were waiting for something to happen and the defending for the goals we lost was poor.

“It felt like a day where we got what we deserved.”

Nairn, Inverurie and Strathspey knocked out

Nairn County were beaten 3-1 by West of Scotland First Division side Drumchapel United at Station Park.

Martin Grehan put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after he had been bundled over by goalkeeper Dylan MacLean.

Alex Docherty added the second just before half-time and Daniel Finnigan got the third after a MacLean clearance had been charged down.

Despite Andrew Greig’s finish, 12 minutes from time Nairn couldn’t mount a comeback.

Inverurie Locos took the lead against Hill of Beath Hawthorn at Keirs Park but were eventually defeated 3-1.

Mark Souter headed home a Calum Dingwall corner to give the Garioch side a 20th minute lead.

GOAL!! Dingwall corner to the back post is met by a leap from Souter to head into the net! 0-1 pic.twitter.com/OMep05UilM — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) September 17, 2022

But Calum Adamson equalised for the Fife outfit and Ross Allum put the hosts ahead at the break.

In the second period, Garry Wood was sent off after getting a second yellow card and Johnny Galloway sealed victory for the East of Scotland Premier Division side.

Strathspey Thistle were beaten 5-0 by East of Scotland First Division outfit Camelon at Seafield Park.

Mitch Taylor’s first-half penalty put the visitors ahead and he claimed two more after the break while Kieran Anderson and Lewis McArthur were also on target for Camelon.