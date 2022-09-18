Banks o’ Dee progress against Turriff but Keith and Rothes bow out of Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee made it through to the second round of the Scottish Cup thanks to a 4-0 victory against Turriff United at Spain Park.

All four goals came in the second half and Dee boss Jamie Watt felt a half-time intervention was sorely needed.

He said: “We told the players to be more aggressive because we had played into the hands of the opposition.

“I think we had lacked a bit of belief but definitely took charge.

“The tiredness kicked in for Turriff and it helped us getting the chance to bring on all five substitutes.

“All of them contributed showing a lot of energy, good attacking outlets.

“Overall we deserved to get to the next round.”

📽️ @banksodee_fc v @TurriffUnitedFC A dominant display from Banks O'Dee has them the Second Round draw, which you can watch live from 6pm on our Scottish Cup channels. #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/ywATQ7EFgs — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 18, 2022

After a lacklustre first half, the talking point of the game came in the 57th minute when Kane Winton won a penalty for the hosts and Neil Gauld sent David Dey the wrong way to put his side ahead.

At the other end, Turriff went close when Aaron Reid saw a shot cleared off the line.

But in 75 minutes, the visiting defence was all at sea when Winton headed home a Mark Gilmour free kick.

Late on the pace of substitutes Lachie MacLeod and Lewis Crosbie was evident as they scored goals three and four for Dee.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “The first goal was always going to be the important one. We had to go chasing after conceding it and got caught on the counter.

“Dee were clinical but our boys competed and in spells we were the better team.”

Carnoustie Panmure 3-1 Rothes

Carnoustie scored three goals in the openinig 20 minutes against Rothes at Laing Park on their way to the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We didn’t defend at all well, though I must say that we got no help from the officials.

“At their third goal the referee blew his whistle, we stopped and then he consults his linesman and gives the goal.

“That was a very, very strange decision, but even before that we were all over the place.

“When we got back into the game with a great Steven Mackay goal we didn’t really pose any real threat in the second half.”

📽️ @TheGowfers v @RothesFC Carnoustie Panmure keep their Scottish Cup dream alive in their debut campaign. See if you can pick out the Goal of the Round contender in the highlights below.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/34AFwBIrHz — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 18, 2022

The home side opened the scoring in 10th minute when a deep corner was met by Gordon Macdonald unchallenged and his downward header bounced on the line and up into the roof of the net.

Worse was to follow for the Speysiders five minutes later when Sean McCarthy raced from his goal to head clear but when the ball landed at the feet of Dale Reid he chipped it into the unguarded net from 25 yards.

Panmure’s third goal five minutes later was contentious as referee Mike Roncone appeared to blow for offside, the Rothes defence stopped and Reid slammed the ball home.

The assistant referee’s flag was raised but after consulting him at length on the touchline Roncone awarded the goal.

On the half hour mark Rothes threw themselves a lifeline when a deep cross was nodded back across goal by Ryan McRitchie and Steven Mackay’s brilliant low volley from 10 yards gave Darren Clarkson in the Carnoustie goal no chance.

Rothes improved after the break but they never really looked like pegging back the two-goal deficit.

In stoppage-time Carnoustie were reduced to 10 men when substitute Pat Martin was shown a straight red card for appearing to spit at Rothes captain Bruce Milne.

Keith 1-2 Cumnock

Highland League outfit Keith with a 96-year history of Scottish Cup action fell at the first hurdle against West of Scotland Premier League outfit Cumnock Juniors, in only their second year in the national competition.

The visitors from Ayrshire ran out 2-1 winners at Kynoch Park.

There were several chances in the opening minutes for both sides with Keith’s co-captain James Brownie ruing his close-range miss inside two minutes, his shot deflected for a corner.

All the very best to @CumnockJnrsFC for the season ahead Our Chairman Andy Troup who, in friendship, presented Cumnock Juniors FC President Kevin Orr with a bottle of Glenkeith Single Malt Whisky Thank you and good luck for the season ahead pic.twitter.com/RoaTCu4Lbg — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) September 17, 2022

The visitors broke the deadlock with 27 minutes gone, just when Keith seemed to be getting to grips. Midfielder Dem Yunus tangled with Jamie Conn on the edge of the penalty area, with the outcome being a spot-kick which Jordan Moore confidently converted past Keith custodian Craig Reid.

The Maroons didn’t force a save out of the Cumnock goalie Jamie Barclay in the opening 40 minutes, but then a minute later they were on level terms when Matty Tough stabbed the ball over the line for his first Kynoch Park goal.

If Keith fans thought that would give their side the impetus to grab the game by the scruff of the neck after that, they were sadly mistaken.

Four minutes after half-time, the junior outfit grabbed what turned out to be the winner when Gregory Ferry got his head to a corner eight yards out.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I didn’t think Cumnock were overly good, but they were better than Keith on the day.

“We just went out of the cup with a whimper to be honest.

“I was disappointed with the first half, a lack of energy and quality on the ball and the second half was in a similar vein.

“Cumnock were a bit more streetwise than us which you would expect from a team from the West Coast.

“We looked lethargic throughout and got what we deserved which was nothing.

“Overall, Cumnock deserved their win and we wish them all the best in the next round.”