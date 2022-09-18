Banks o’ Dee progress against Turriff but Keith and Rothes bow out of Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee progress against Turriff but Keith and Rothes bow out of Scottish Cup

By Reporter
September 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 5:54 pm
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, front, with assistant Roy McBain. Picture by Kami Thomson
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, front, with assistant Roy McBain. Picture by Kami Thomson

Banks o’ Dee made it through to the second round of the Scottish Cup thanks to a 4-0 victory against Turriff United at Spain Park.

All four goals came in the second half and Dee boss Jamie Watt felt a half-time intervention was sorely needed.

He said: “We told the players to be more aggressive because we had played into the hands of the opposition.

“I think we had lacked a bit of belief but definitely took charge.

“The tiredness kicked in for Turriff and it helped us getting the chance to bring on all five substitutes.

“All of them contributed showing a lot of energy, good attacking outlets.

“Overall we deserved to get to the next round.”

After a lacklustre first half, the talking point of the game came in the 57th minute when Kane Winton won a penalty for the hosts and Neil Gauld sent David Dey the wrong way to put his side ahead.

At the other end, Turriff went close when Aaron Reid saw a shot cleared off the line.

But in 75 minutes, the visiting defence was all at sea when Winton headed home a Mark Gilmour free kick.

Late on the pace of substitutes Lachie MacLeod and Lewis Crosbie was evident as they scored goals three and four for Dee.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “The first goal was always going to be the important one. We had to go chasing after conceding it and got caught on the counter.

“Dee were clinical but our boys competed and in spells we were the better team.”

Carnoustie Panmure 3-1 Rothes

Carnoustie scored three goals in the openinig 20 minutes against Rothes at Laing Park on their way to the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We didn’t defend at all well, though I must say that we got no help from the officials.

“At their third goal the referee blew his whistle, we stopped and then he consults his linesman and gives the goal.

“That was a very, very strange decision, but even before that we were all over the place.

“When we got back into the game with a great Steven Mackay goal we didn’t really pose any real threat in the second half.”

The home side opened the scoring in 10th minute when a deep corner was met by Gordon Macdonald unchallenged and his downward header bounced on the line and up into the roof of the net.

Worse was to follow for the Speysiders five minutes later when Sean McCarthy raced from his goal to head clear but when the ball landed at the feet of Dale Reid he chipped it into the unguarded net from 25 yards.

Rothes manager Ross Jack.

Panmure’s third goal five minutes later was contentious as referee Mike Roncone appeared to blow for offside, the Rothes defence stopped and Reid slammed the ball home.

The assistant referee’s flag was raised but after consulting him at length on the touchline Roncone awarded the goal.

On the half hour mark Rothes threw themselves a lifeline when a deep cross was nodded back across goal by Ryan McRitchie and Steven Mackay’s brilliant low volley from 10 yards gave Darren Clarkson in the Carnoustie goal no chance.

Rothes improved after the break but they never really looked like pegging back the two-goal deficit.

In stoppage-time Carnoustie were reduced to 10 men when substitute Pat Martin was shown a straight red card for appearing to spit at Rothes captain Bruce Milne.

Keith 1-2 Cumnock

Highland League outfit Keith with a 96-year history of Scottish Cup action fell at the first hurdle against West of Scotland Premier League outfit Cumnock Juniors, in only their second year in the national competition.

The visitors from Ayrshire ran out 2-1 winners at Kynoch Park.

There were several chances in the opening minutes for both sides with Keith’s co-captain James Brownie ruing his close-range miss inside two minutes, his shot deflected for a corner.

The visitors broke the deadlock with 27 minutes gone, just when Keith seemed to be getting to grips. Midfielder Dem Yunus tangled with Jamie Conn on the edge of the penalty area, with the outcome being a spot-kick which Jordan Moore confidently converted past Keith custodian Craig Reid.

The Maroons didn’t force a save out of the Cumnock goalie Jamie Barclay in the opening 40 minutes, but then a minute later they were on level terms when Matty Tough stabbed the ball over the line for his first Kynoch Park goal.

If Keith fans thought that would give their side the impetus to grab the game by the scruff of the neck after that, they were sadly mistaken.

Four minutes after half-time, the junior outfit grabbed what turned out to be the winner when Gregory Ferry got his head to a corner eight yards out.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I didn’t think Cumnock were overly good, but they were better than Keith on the day.

“We just went out of the cup with a whimper to be honest.

“I was disappointed with the first half, a lack of energy and quality on the ball and the second half was in a similar vein.

“Cumnock were a bit more streetwise than us which you would expect from a team from the West Coast.

“We looked lethargic throughout and got what we deserved which was nothing.

“Overall, Cumnock deserved their win and we wish them all the best in the next round.”

Editor's Picks