The venue for the North of Scotland Cup final has been changed.

Brora Rangers were due to meet Clachnacuddin at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park on Saturday October 1.

The final will now take place on the same day at Grant Street Park – the home ground of Clachnacuddin.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Due to transport issues and the national rail strike due on October 1 a decision has been taken to move the North of Scotland Cup final to Grant Street Park, Inverness.”