Julian Wade and Connor Wood eye first Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup success

Formartine United’s Julian Wade and Connor Wood of Fraserburgh are both aiming to win their first silverware at Breedon Highland League level.

The pair will go head-to-head in Friday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at the Haughs in Turriff.

Both players are relatively new to the Highland League. Dominica international striker Wade joined Brechin City last year before switching to Formartine this summer.

The 32-year-old is keen to make his mark and win silverware at this level.

Wade said: “In Guyana, I won the 2016 Elite League and in Dominica, I’ve also won a few of the local leagues.

“I have had my hands on a few trophies but nothing outside of my home region.

“It would be tremendous to win something in Scotland because some people go through their entire career without winning silverware.

“It would be really good to help Formartine have success.

“Since coming to the club I think I’ve settled in really quickly and the style suits mine.”

Meanwhile, Wood joined Fraserburgh last month from Aberdeen Junior club East End.

The 22-year-old winger would love to bag silverware at this early stage in his Broch career.

Wood added: “I’m really looking forward to the game, it’s my first final with the club.

“It would mean the world to me if we could win on Friday and get our hands on the trophy so early on in my Fraserburgh career.

“I want to try to make my mark at Highland League level and help Fraserburgh have success.

“One of the reasons for joining was that Fraserburgh are a team that have had success and want to be winning silverware.”

Good starts for Wood and Wade

Wood has enjoyed a good start to his time at Bellslea, having netted three goals already, including a stunning strike in Saturday’s draw with Brora Rangers.

He said: “I’m loving being at Fraserburgh, everyone at the club has taken me in really well.

“I’m excited to play for the club, initially it wasn’t an easy decision for me to join the club.

“But after weighing it up I wanted to give it a go and I’m really glad I did.

“I’ve scored a few goals and had a couple of assists but you’re always looking for more.

“I think I’m still learning at Highland League level as well, it’s still early days.”

Wade has also enjoyed a good start to the season, plundering nine goals for Formartine.

He admits Highland League football is different to what he has experienced before but believes he has adapted well to the division and is making a good contribution at North Lodge Park.

Wade added: “It’s a lot different to what I’ve experienced, it’s been a transition.

“In Scotland, the physicality of the game is something I’ve had to adapt to, but I think I’ve been coping with it so far.

“The Highland League is a very competitive league and a very interesting one.

“For me, if the team is doing well and I’m doing well with my personal objectives then I couldn’t be happier.”

