Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh’s Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

By Callum Law
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Joe Barbour, centre in black, holds aloft the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after Fraserburgh's penalty shoot-out victory against Formartine United
Joe Barbour, centre in black, holds aloft the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after Fraserburgh's penalty shoot-out victory against Formartine United

After biding his time to get a run in the team goalkeeper Joe Barbour was delighted to be Fraserburgh’s hero in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Broch defeated Formartine United 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Haughs, Turriff to win the Aberdeenshire Cup for the 13th time.

It’s the third time in four seasons the Bellslea outfit have lifted the famous old trophy with custodian Barbour saving two Formartine penalties in the shoot-out.

In recent years the 29-year-old has often been understudy to Paul Leask, but with Leask away due to work commitments Barbour has featured regularly this term.

Reflecting on his display he said: “Mark Cowie had a wee word with me before the shoot-out, we had an idea for the first penalty and Jonny Crawford went the opposite way.

“So I just went with it after that and luckily managed to save a couple.

“It’s good to save the penalties, it’s the best feeling for a goalie.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour saves one of Formartine’s penalties during the shoot-out

“I’ve been biding my time, I’ve gone on loan and I’ve tried to prove my worth.

“I’m going to crack on and keep doing what I’ve got to do. I was disappointed with my first half performance but after that I settled into it.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to win the cup.”

United strike first

After a cagey start to the final Barbour had a nervy moment in the 18th minute.

He spilled Matthew McLean’s long throw-in, but the ball was hacked to safety.

Midway through the first period another McLean long throw was knocked down by Julian Wade for Jonny Smith whose shot from the edge of the area was just over.

Up the other end Scott Barbour’s deflected cross broke for Paul Young and his volley from 16 yards was superbly tipped behind by goalkeeper United Ewen Macdonald.

Just after the half hour mark Formartine had another decent opening.

Formartine’s Scott Lisle, centre, has a shot in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final as Fraserburgh’s Willie West, left, and Ross Aitken try to block

Smith blocked Kieran Simpson’s attempted clearance with the ball breaking for Mark Gallagher on the right.

His cross picked out Smith but the volley at goal was easy for Joe Barbour to save.

Neither side had been at their best but two minutes before half-time Formartine made the breakthrough.

Wade made space on the left and although his shot was blocked by Young the loose ball broke for Scot Lisle who nipped in and fired low into the net.

Fraserburgh respond

The Broch started the second half well and equalised within five minutes of the restart. Scott Barbour’s inswinging corner from the right found its way into the net off the unfortunate Aaron Norris for an own goal.

Midway through the second half Fraserburgh were appealing for a penalty when Paul Campbell went down in a challenge with Kieran Adams but referee Duncan Nicolson waved away the protests.

Formartine to their credit dug in and defended resolutely when put under pressure in the second period.

With six minutes remaining Macdonald pulled off two great stops in quick succession.

Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie, number seven, has a shot saved by Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald

First Ryan Sargent found space on the left and cut the ball back for Jamie Beagrie, but his strike from 12 yards was parried away.

But Fraserburgh kept it alive and Ross Aitken’s blast from 18 yards was again repelled by the United goalkeeper.

In the third minute of injury time McLean was given a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Beagrie.

In the shoot-out Wade hit the left post with Formartine’s second penalty while Joe Barbour saved the third from Gallagher and the fifth from Cole Anderson.

That meant successful spot-kicks from Simpson, Sean Butcher and Campbell won it for Fraserburgh. Scott Barbour had the chance to secure victory with the Broch’s fourth penalty but he was denied by Macdonald.

Fraserburgh have now won six of the last 11 Aberdeenshire Cups, while Formartine have lost in four successive finals.

Team line-ups

Formartine United (4-4-2) – Macdonald 7, Crawford 7, Adams 7, McLean 6, Spink 7; Norris 7 (Anderson 83), Gallagher 7, Lawrence 6 (Park 77), Lisle 7 (S Smith 90+3); J Smith 6, Wade 7.

Subs not used – Dimov, Addison, MacIver, Watson.

Fraserburgh (4-4-2) – J Barbour 7, Aitken 7, Hay 7, Simpson 7, West 7; Sargent 7, Beagrie 8, Young 8, Wood 7 (Butcher 73); Campbell 7, S Barbour 7.

Subs not used – Davidson, Combe, Watt, Laird, Inglis.

Referee – Duncan Nicolson 6.

Man of the match – Jamie Beagrie.

