Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash

By Callum Law
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Ben Williamson has signed for Rothes and could feature against Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League

Rothes have signed Ben Williamson ahead of their to visit Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League today.

The 19-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has joined the Speysiders until the end of the season after being released by Ross County this summer.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “Ben ticks a lot of boxes for us. He can play a number of positions: attacking midfield, holding midfield, centre-back, right-back.

“He’s had a tough spell with injuries and illness but he’s trained with us and he’s over that now.

“We’re delighted to sign Ben and it’s up to him to prove himself, enjoy his football and push on.”

Rothes will be missing Ryan McRitchie, Steven Mackay, Ewan Neil and Gary Kerr.

Forres are without Joe Gauld, Martin Groat, Jack Grant, Andrew Skinner and Callum Johnston.

Locos aim to end Brechin’s perfect start

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell reckons they can end Brechin’s perfect record in the Highland League.

The Hedgemen – who have won seven out of seven to top the table – visit Harlaw Park this afternoon.

Defender Mitchell, 27, said: said: “There’s nothing stopping us from beating Brechin, we’ll play to get a result.

“Yes they’re at the top of the league, but it’s still early in the season and if we give a good account of ourselves I believe there’s nothing stopping us getting three points.”

Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell, left

Brechin lost 2-1 at Harlaw Park last season, but manager Andy Kirk believes there is a different dynamic within his squad this term.

He added: “Things are going well for us at the moment and that’s down to the work and effort the players are putting in every week.

“If we get the attitude right, the tactics right and the players are at it then we’ve got a good chance in games.

“But all of those things need to be right, there’s a different dynamic to last season and hopefully we can keep the standards high and keep performing well.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Conor Gethins will be in caretaker charge for Nairn County’s home game against Wick Academy.

The Wee County are making progress in their search for a successor to Ronnie Sharp.

Gethins has previously expressed his interest in the position while former Brora Rangers manager, Elgin City coach and current Rothes striker Steven Mackay is also understood to be a contender.

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod wouldn’t be drawn on individual candidates, but said: “We’ve sifted through the applications that came in and we’ve spoken to some of the candidates.

“It’s a decision-making process at the moment.”

The Scorries travel to Station Park without Jack Halliday, Joe Anderson, Gordon MacNab, Sean Munro, Alan Farquhar and David Allan.

Callum Murray could make his Huntly debut against Strathspey Thistle at Christie Park.

Kieran Yeats and Nick Gray miss Keith’s trip to Deveronvale while Kevin Fraser and Sam Morrison are out of Buckie’s Thistle clash with Turriff United at Victoria Park.

