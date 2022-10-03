WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals By Ryan Cryle October 3, 2022, 7:00 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highland League Who is Aberdeen new boy Aaron Reid? Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson on the… Brechin City keep perfect start going at Inverurie; Huntly victorious against Strathspey Half-time pep talk drove Brora to North of Scotland Cup glory Highland League: Forres and Deveronvale claim the points in two seven-goal thrillers Jack Murray nets hat-trick as Buckie blitz Turriff North of Scotland Cup final: Brora get the better of Clach Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph Friendship set aside as Brora and Clach meet in North of Scotland Cup final More from Press and Journal Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022 Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players 'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire Editor's Picks New images of reimagined Aberdeen city centre as consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution Skoda sales showroom, a solution for Alness’s cold winds at Morrisons and staff accommodation for city care home Stoneywood mill sale is ‘focus’ for government after calls for public ownership EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival