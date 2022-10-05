Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick up home wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick up home wins

By Reporter
October 5, 2022, 10:26 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:40 pm
Jordan MacRae.
Jordan MacRae.

Brora Rangers stormed to an 11-0 victory against bottom of the league Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The Cattachs, fresh from winning the North of Scotland Cup at the weekend, broke the deadlock when Gregor Macdonald drove with the ball before finding the bottom corner.

Macdonald doubled the advantage from a Jordan MacRae pass before Jordan MacRae provided another assist for Andy Macrae to get on the scoresheet.

Jordan Macrae netted twice before the break to make it 5-0 to Craig Campbell’s in-form side at half time.

There was no let-up in the second half with Dale Gillespie back-heeling in the sixth before Ali Sutherland netted number seven from close range.

Tom Kelly made it eight before Mark Nicolson headed home Brora’s ninth.

Former Ross County, Raith Rovers and Elgin City winger Tony Dingwall made it 10-0 before Max Ewan completed the scoring on a miserable night for the hosts.

Forres Mechanics 4-2 Wick Academy

Forres Mechanics made it two home wins in a week with a 4-2 success over Wick Academy at Mosset Park.

Mechanics took the lead after just two minutes when a long throw from goalkeeper Stuart Knight found Lucas Davidson who composed himself and whipped in a great cross for Ben Barron to diving header in from eight yards.

Wick replied quickly, with Mark Macadie getting in down the Forres right and cutting back for Sean Campbell to sidefoot home for 1-1 inside nine minutes.

Ben Barron almost had his and Forres’ second on 13 minutes when he turned Dale Wood’s deflected cross over from close range.

Ben Barron of Forres.

Wood was provider again 10 minutes later, playing Kane Davies through with a superb outside of the foot pass, but Davies dragged wide.

Wick took the lead before the half hour after a mistake from Forres keeper Knight. A long-range effort from Mark Macadie went straight through the goalkeeper.

Forres weren’t behind for long, though, as Knight made up for his error with a long ball up the park which Ryan MacLeman latched onto, poking past Graeme Williamson for 2-2.

Wick should gave been ahead before half-time after Mark Macadie played in Mark Munro for a tap-in, but he got his finish all wrong allowing a defender to clear off the line.

Forres took the lead after a goalkeeping blunder from Williamson on 68 minutes. Kane Davies’ direct free-kick should have been held by the visiting keeper but he dropped it underneath his body and into the net.

Forres thought they’d extended their lead when Ryan MacLeman’s well-hit shot was parried by Williamson to Barron to turn home, but the flag was up for offside.

The home side sealed the win eight minutes from time when Kane Davies’ swerving effort from 25 yards evaded the fingertips of Williamson for 4-2.

Lossiemouth 2-0 Keith

Lossiemouth ran out 2-0 winners against Keith at Grant Park to earn their fourth victory of the campaign.

Lossie goalkeeper Logan Ross made a smart save to keep out a Stewart Hutcheon header just before the interval.

Lossiemouth, beaten 4-1 at home by Huntly on their last league outing, took the lead early in the second half when Liam Archibald fired home.

The home side doubled their advantage seven minutes from time when Fraser Forbes headed home a Ryan Stuart cross.

Lossie head to Turriff on Saturday while Keith welcome struggling Strathspey to Kynoch Park.

 

Editor's Picks