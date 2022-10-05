Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick up home wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers stormed to an 11-0 victory against bottom of the league Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The Cattachs, fresh from winning the North of Scotland Cup at the weekend, broke the deadlock when Gregor Macdonald drove with the ball before finding the bottom corner.

Macdonald doubled the advantage from a Jordan MacRae pass before Jordan MacRae provided another assist for Andy Macrae to get on the scoresheet.

Jordan Macrae netted twice before the break to make it 5-0 to Craig Campbell’s in-form side at half time.

Goall for Brora! Max Ewan scores from half a yard out, worldie! Strathspey Thistle 0-11 Brora Rangers pic.twitter.com/HqRbue5JK6 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) October 5, 2022

There was no let-up in the second half with Dale Gillespie back-heeling in the sixth before Ali Sutherland netted number seven from close range.

Tom Kelly made it eight before Mark Nicolson headed home Brora’s ninth.

Former Ross County, Raith Rovers and Elgin City winger Tony Dingwall made it 10-0 before Max Ewan completed the scoring on a miserable night for the hosts.

Forres Mechanics 4-2 Wick Academy

Forres Mechanics made it two home wins in a week with a 4-2 success over Wick Academy at Mosset Park.

Mechanics took the lead after just two minutes when a long throw from goalkeeper Stuart Knight found Lucas Davidson who composed himself and whipped in a great cross for Ben Barron to diving header in from eight yards.

Wick replied quickly, with Mark Macadie getting in down the Forres right and cutting back for Sean Campbell to sidefoot home for 1-1 inside nine minutes.

Ben Barron almost had his and Forres’ second on 13 minutes when he turned Dale Wood’s deflected cross over from close range.

Wood was provider again 10 minutes later, playing Kane Davies through with a superb outside of the foot pass, but Davies dragged wide.

Wick took the lead before the half hour after a mistake from Forres keeper Knight. A long-range effort from Mark Macadie went straight through the goalkeeper.

Forres weren’t behind for long, though, as Knight made up for his error with a long ball up the park which Ryan MacLeman latched onto, poking past Graeme Williamson for 2-2.

Wick should gave been ahead before half-time after Mark Macadie played in Mark Munro for a tap-in, but he got his finish all wrong allowing a defender to clear off the line.

Forres took the lead after a goalkeeping blunder from Williamson on 68 minutes. Kane Davies’ direct free-kick should have been held by the visiting keeper but he dropped it underneath his body and into the net.

Forres thought they’d extended their lead when Ryan MacLeman’s well-hit shot was parried by Williamson to Barron to turn home, but the flag was up for offside.

The home side sealed the win eight minutes from time when Kane Davies’ swerving effort from 25 yards evaded the fingertips of Williamson for 4-2.

Lossiemouth 2-0 Keith

Lossiemouth ran out 2-0 winners against Keith at Grant Park to earn their fourth victory of the campaign.

Lossie goalkeeper Logan Ross made a smart save to keep out a Stewart Hutcheon header just before the interval.

Lossiemouth, beaten 4-1 at home by Huntly on their last league outing, took the lead early in the second half when Liam Archibald fired home.

The home side doubled their advantage seven minutes from time when Fraser Forbes headed home a Ryan Stuart cross.

Lossie head to Turriff on Saturday while Keith welcome struggling Strathspey to Kynoch Park.