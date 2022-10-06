Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o’ Dee claim three midweek points against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Co-manager Roy McBain was content after Banks o’ Dee maintained their unbeaten Breedon Highland League home record by beating Deveronvale 2-0 – despite a shaky start.

Dee were out of action last weekend, and this appeared to affect them in the opening stages at Spain Park, but Jack Henderson goals in each half sealed the three points against the battling Banffers.

McBain said: “It’s sometimes nice to get a rest, but we looked a bit rusty at times, before we really got going in the first half.

“Our first half performances have been a bit under-par, but luckily we got the goal.

“We knew it would be a hard game. Deveronvale have got some really good attacking players who are really pacey and they were hitting us on the break.

“At 0-0, 1-0 it’s always tight, but it’s a great three points – as midweek games do throw up weird results – and a clean sheet.

“Our home record is key to our success and we’re really strong at home, so that’s pleasing.

“Jack’s had a bit of a stop-start season and he’s been really frustrated when he hasn’t been playing.

“But he got on the last game and scored, started tonight, and both goals were really good play and great finishes.”

The visitors had the only chance of the opening half-hour when Horace Ormsby took the ball away from Alasdair Stark on the left flank, before feeding Antonio Jam. However, Jam side-footed his close-range effort straight to Dee keeper Ross Salmon.

Paul Lawson departed for Dee on 31 minutes, struggling with a calf problem, with Mark Gilmour replacing him.

Soon after, Ormsby got the better of Stark again, but his Vale team-mate Dane Ballard couldn’t get enough of a touch on the wideman’s cut-back.

Up the other end, Neil Gauld fired into the right side netting in Dee’s first effort of substance.

The home side took the lead on 37 minutes, though, Henderson receiving possession on the Vale 18-yard line from Gilmour, and rolling a finish beyond Sean McIntosh into the bottom left corner.

Dee now had a grip on proceedings, but – on the stroke of the half – goalie Salmon had to backpedal to claw away a cross-goal effort from Vale full-back Harry Noble.

The Aberdeen side started the second half with purpose, but Hamish Macleod, Gauld and Henderson were all denied by McIntosh from close range, while – with half an hour remaining – Vale had a half-chance to equalise when Ballard met Noble’s cross from the left, but his looping header from 14 yards dropped comfortably for Salmon.

Gilmour was very close to sealing the three points for Dee on 80 minutes, zinging a right-footed strike off the crossbar from 20 yards.

Henderson did confirm their victory on 85 minutes, however, striding through and lifting the ball beyond McIntosh and into the net.

Craig Stewart, whose Vale team host Rothes this weekend, said: “We maybe shaded it in the first half to be honest, but we’ve got a wee bit slack for the goal we’ve lost.

“But it was one of them where, if we get our noses in front, it’s a different game, but Banks o’ Dee in the end deserved it and in the second half kept possession better than we did.

“There wasn’t an awful lot in it and I’m not too despondent with the performance at all.

“At 1-0, the longer the game goes on, I thought we might’ve had the chance to nick something, but it wasn’t to be and we’ve switched off our concentration a bit for their second goal.

“Effort’s not an issue, it’s just scoring goals at the right time – but if we play like that we’ll be absolutely fine.

“After Saturday (4-3 win against Keith), we need to kick on and get a few results on the board. The boys aren’t lacking confidence, so we’ll go into it (Rothes on Saturday) confident.”