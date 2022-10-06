Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o’ Dee claim three midweek points against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o’ Dee claim three midweek points against Deveronvale

By Ryan Cryle
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Jack Henderson lifts his second goal of the evening for Banks o' Dee beyond helpless Deveronvale keeper Sean McIntosh.

Co-manager Roy McBain was content after Banks o’ Dee maintained their unbeaten Breedon Highland League home record by beating Deveronvale 2-0 – despite a shaky start.

Dee were out of action last weekend, and this appeared to affect them in the opening stages at Spain Park, but Jack Henderson goals in each half sealed the three points against the battling Banffers.

McBain said: “It’s sometimes nice to get a rest, but we looked a bit rusty at times, before we really got going in the first half.

“Our first half performances have been a bit under-par, but luckily we got the goal.

“We knew it would be a hard game. Deveronvale have got some really good attacking players who are really pacey and they were hitting us on the break.

“At 0-0, 1-0 it’s always tight, but it’s a great three points – as midweek games do throw up weird results – and a clean sheet.

“Our home record is key to our success and we’re really strong at home, so that’s pleasing.

“Jack’s had a bit of a stop-start season and he’s been really frustrated when he hasn’t been playing.

Jack Henderson netted a double for Banks o’ Dee against Deveronvale. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“But he got on the last game and scored, started tonight, and both goals were really good play and great finishes.”

The visitors had the only chance of the opening half-hour when Horace Ormsby took the ball away from Alasdair Stark on the left flank, before feeding Antonio Jam. However, Jam side-footed his close-range effort straight to Dee keeper Ross Salmon.

Paul Lawson departed for Dee on 31 minutes, struggling with a calf problem, with Mark Gilmour replacing him.

Soon after, Ormsby got the better of Stark again, but his Vale team-mate Dane Ballard couldn’t get enough of a touch on the wideman’s cut-back.

Up the other end, Neil Gauld fired into the right side netting in Dee’s first effort of substance.

The home side took the lead on 37 minutes, though, Henderson receiving possession on the Vale 18-yard line from Gilmour, and rolling a finish beyond Sean McIntosh into the bottom left corner.

Jack Henderson opens the scoring in a 2-0 Banks o’ Dee win v Deveronvale. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Dee now had a grip on proceedings, but – on the stroke of the half – goalie Salmon had to backpedal to claw away a cross-goal effort from Vale full-back Harry Noble.

The Aberdeen side started the second half with purpose, but Hamish Macleod, Gauld and Henderson were all denied by McIntosh from close range, while – with half an hour remaining – Vale had a half-chance to equalise when Ballard met Noble’s cross from the left, but his looping header from 14 yards dropped comfortably for Salmon.

Gilmour was very close to sealing the three points for Dee on 80 minutes, zinging a right-footed strike off the crossbar from 20 yards.

Henderson did confirm their victory on 85 minutes, however, striding through and lifting the ball beyond McIntosh and into the net.

Craig Stewart, whose Vale team host Rothes this weekend, said: “We maybe shaded it in the first half to be honest, but we’ve got a wee bit slack for the goal we’ve lost.

“But it was one of them where, if we get our noses in front, it’s a different game, but Banks o’ Dee in the end deserved it and in the second half kept possession better than we did.

“There wasn’t an awful lot in it and I’m not too despondent with the performance at all.

“At 1-0, the longer the game goes on, I thought we might’ve had the chance to nick something, but it wasn’t to be and we’ve switched off our concentration a bit for their second goal.

“Effort’s not an issue, it’s just scoring goals at the right time – but if we play like that we’ll be absolutely fine.

“After Saturday (4-3 win against Keith), we need to kick on and get a few results on the board. The boys aren’t lacking confidence, so we’ll go into it (Rothes on Saturday) confident.”

