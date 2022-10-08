Craig Campbell urges his rampant Brora Rangers side to relish taking on unbeaten leaders Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Campbell urges his rampant Brora Rangers side to relish taking on unbeaten leaders Brechin City

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell aims to inflict a first defeat of the season on Highland League leaders Brechin City when the sides meet at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell aims to inflict a first defeat of the season on Highland League leaders Brechin City when the sides meet at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell hopes his players rise to the challenge presented by Brechin City on Saturday.

The Dudgeon Parkers aim to be the first team to beat the leaders in the Highland League this season as City head north.

It has been quite the week for the Cattachs, winning the North of Scotland Cup against Clach before hitting 11 without reply in the league at struggling Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday.

The news that Brechin City had dropped their first points in a surprise 2-2 home draw with Huntly gives Brora the chance to join them on 25 points if they win.

A Brora victory would open the door for Buckie Thistle to move top should they beat Banks o’ Dee, but Campbell is urging his men to hit the heights to dish out a first defeat to dangerous City.

He said: “I was a bit shocked by the result at Brechin, but it shows what can happen when you can an off-night. It has happened to us too, but Brechin are still unbeaten and remain a force to be reckoned with.

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell.

“We will need to be at our very best to get anything from the game. However, we fancy ourselves against anyone at home. It’s getting tight at the top, so it would be nice to get the three points.

“These are the games you always want to play in. We know three points takes us level with Brechin and there’s no bigger incentive than that. Someone has to inflict their first defeat on them, so we will be setting out our stall to do that.”

Campbell thrilled by ruthless Brora

Campbell was thrilled by the manner of the rout at Strathspey and praised his players for their goalscoring prowess.

He added: “It was well documented we were not happy with the first half of the final in terms of our performance. But, on Wednesday, we asked them to put on a strong performance and get three points.

“The result helps boost our goal difference as well and that might come into play later in the season.

“You need to be ruthless and you can’t let your form dip in the Highland League or you will see yourself dropping points.

“It was important we had a professional performance and all credit to the boys, they were excellent and we could have scored a few more goals had it not been for a few good saves and a couple of missed opportunities.”

Ross Gunn came off injured at Seafield Park, so is a doubt for Brora, while Martin Maclean may also not make it following his hamstring injury suffered in the cup final.

Davidson confident of Nairn revival

Nairn County forward Scott Davidson crashed home a cracker in their 2-2 midweek league draw against Inverurie Locos.

It looked like being a winning start for new Nairn manager Steven Mackay, who replaced Ronnie Sharp in the Station Park hotseat on Tuesday.

Scott Davidson in action for Nairn County against Inverurie Locos on Wednesday.

Davidson’s rising rocket from 30 yards added to Conor Gethins’ early opener, but goals from Calum Dingwall and Jamie Michie earned Richard Hastings’ battling Locos a late point.

Davidson is delighted to be reunited with ex-Brora boss Mackay as they head for Huntly on Saturday, chasing their first victory to move away from second-bottom spot.

Davidson, who described his strike against Locos as one of his best, said: “We move on to Saturday and we know the manager will expect a lot of hard work from us. The boys are up for it.

“Everyone at the club was delighted to see Steven come in as the manager. I worked under him at Brora. He’s been a winner as a player and a manager and it gives the club a big lift.

“If we work as hard as we did on Wednesday from Saturday onwards, hopefully we can get that first win and build from there – I don’t see why not.”

Strathspey seek urgent league lift

Rock-bottom Strathspey will be looking to pick up the pieces from their midweek mauling by Brora when they travel to Keith.

The Maroons are four places and eight points above their visitors and will also be looking to respond to form following their 2-0 loss at Lossiemouth on Wednesday.

A Jags win, allied with a Nairn defeat, would take them off the foot of the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart considers opponents Banks o' Dee Highland League title contenders
Highland League Weekly looks ahead to Saturday's action on our Friday preview - including the main game tussle between Brora Rangers and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Could we have new leaders by Saturday…
Jack Henderson lifts his second goal of the evening for Banks o' Dee beyond helpless Deveronvale keeper Sean McIntosh.
Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o' Dee claim three midweek points against…
Jordan MacRae.
Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick…
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Brechin's perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th February '22 CR0033662 Highland League, Lossiemouth vs Fraserburgh at Grant Park, Lossiemouth. First half. Logan Watt of Fraserburgh celebrates his opening goal.
Logan Watt's spectacular effort the highlight as Fraserburgh beat Turriff
Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.
Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin
Jack Henderson netted a double for Banks o' Dee against Deveronvale.
Banks o' Dee v Deveronvale: Jack Henderson's double seals 2-0 win for Spain Park…
Conor Gethins celebrates his opening goal for Nairn against Inverurie Locos. Image: Brian Smith
Inverurie Locos respond to rob Steven Mackay of debut win as Nairn County boss

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks