WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – Could we have new leaders by Saturday tea-time?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watch our Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of a truly tantalising fixture card this weekend.

On Saturday, leaders Brechin City – having dropped their first points on Wednesday at home to Huntly – head north to Dudgeon Park to take on Brora Rangers, while – at the same time – fellow title hopefuls Buckie Thistle will be hosting Banks o’ Dee.

We’ll have cameras at both clashes for Monday’s main 7pm highlights show, as well as the reaction from Brora v Brechin.

In the Friday preview above, Ryan Cryle and Paul Third set the scene on two games which could go either way and alter the complexion of the Breedon Highland League table.

They also talk through the fixtures involving the rest of the teams ahead of another exciting weekend.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

No winners of the three #HighlandLeagueWeekly mugs last weekend so let’s go again ☕️ ‼️ Two big games on Saturday (we’ll be at both🎥) – 1️⃣ @brorarangers v @BrechinCityFC

2️⃣ @BuckieThistle v @banksodee_fc If you follow us and predict BOTH scores, we’ll send you a mug. pic.twitter.com/5NrIafTZ8Q — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) October 6, 2022

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.