WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – Could we have new leaders by Saturday tea-time?

October 7, 2022, 12:00 pmUpdated: October 7, 2022, 2:18 pm
Watch our Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of a truly tantalising fixture card this weekend.
On Saturday, leaders Brechin City – having dropped their first points on Wednesday at home to Huntly – head north to Dudgeon Park to take on Brora Rangers, while – at the same time – fellow title hopefuls Buckie Thistle will be hosting Banks o’ Dee.
We’ll have cameras at both clashes for Monday’s main 7pm highlights show, as well as the reaction from Brora v Brechin.
