Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League

Brechin City rose to the challenge away to Brora Rangers to remain unbeaten and in leadership of the Highland League thanks to a 3-0 win.

With chasers Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee drawing 2-2, it means City move three points clear at the top and Brora have dropped from third to fifth on goal difference, overtaken by Formartine and Fraserburgh.

A surprise 2-2 home draw against Huntly in midweek ended Andy Kirk side’s incredible 19-match unbeaten run, offering the hosts a chance to leapfrog them with a win.

However, the Angus pace-setters showed why they’re the team to catch this season as they got the result they required.

After a bright start from Brora, it was Brechin who surged ahead thanks to a fine long-range effort from Fraser Macleod on 30 minutes.

And a fine Marc Scott shot and a late Grady McGrath goal put the seal on the victory for the Glebe Parkers.

Brora went on to this tasty clash on the back of a North of Scotland Cup final success and a ruthless 11-0 rout of Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday in which nine scorers hit the net.

Craig Campbell knew his men were in ideal mood to try and overtake the front-runners on goal difference. There were unchanged for this one.

For Brechin, in came Kevin McHattie, Kieran Inglis, and Jordan Northcott for Nathan Cooney, Ewan Loudon and Anthony McDonald, who were substitutes.

Brora were fast out the traps and Gregor Macdonald was unlucky to see his back-post drive flash off the post in the opening moments.

City were lively too though, with Grady McGrath chasing down a pass from Marc Scott on the right flank.

The first shot on target arrived on 13 minutes arrived when Brora’s Ali Sutherland let fly from 25 yards, but it was gathered without sweat by goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The visitors were looking for a way into the match, but Brora were standing strong, and keeping their shape.

That changed, however, on the half hour mark when neat play led to Macleod surging forward and he unleashed a low drive into the bottom left corner of the net to spark delight from their supporters who were here in decent numbers.

Brora almost levelled a minute later, but Wilson superbly stopped a fierce shot from Sutherland and the follow-up corner was dealt with.

As the interval approached, another Sutherland long-ranger drew a catch from Wilson.

Every ball was fought for all over the pitch as the second half burst into action, with City seeking to put the game out of reach and the hosts chasing parity.

Yet, there was a lack of cutting edge where it matted most as the games bypassed the hour mark.

However, with 20 minutes to go, Brechin doubled their advantage when a searing shot from Scott from outside the box left Nicol beaten. That was a big goal and floored Brora.

Ally Macdonald was lucky to escape with a yellow card on 77 minutes when he seemed to go right through Northcott. The decision was met with bemusement from the away bench.

In the final attack, in stoppage-time, a breakaway ended with Northcott cutting the ball back for McGrath to slam the ball into the net after Nicol was beaten in the chase.

Next Saturday, Brechin host Keith, while Brora face their former title-winning boss Steven Mackay’s new team Nairn County at Station Park.

BRORA RANGERS (4-4-2) – Nicol 7, Meekings 6, Ally Macdonald 6, Williamson 7, Nicolson 6, Gillespie 6, Jordan Macrae 6 (Ewan 82), Andy Macrae 6, Sutherland 7 (Dingwall 69), Kelly 6, Gregor Macdonald 7. Subs not used – Gunn, Gamble.

BRECHIN CITY (4-4-2) – Wilson 6, McHattie 6, Inglis (McDonald 90), Scott 7, McGrath 7, Bain 6, Arnott 6, Cruickshank 6, Macleod 6 (Loudon 65), Northcott 6, Spark 6. Subs not used – Thomson, Cooney.

Referee – Lee Robertson 6.

Man of the match – Marc Scott.