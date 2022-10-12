Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield

By Callum Law
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Huntly's Callum Murray, right pictured in action for former club Buckie Thistle, is hoping the Black and Golds can progress in the Aberdeenshire Shield.
Huntly's Callum Murray, right pictured in action for former club Buckie Thistle, is hoping the Black and Golds can progress in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Callum Murray hopes to help his new club Huntly enjoy a good run in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Black and Golds face Turriff United at Christie Park this evening and are buoyed by taking 10 points from a possible 12 in the Breedon Highland League.

Murray, 25, said: “It will be a tough tie for us because Turriff have improved from last season and beat Huntly at the start of the season.

“But it’s a good opportunity for us, we want to try to go as far as possible in the cup competitions.

“It’s tough because there are a lot of good sides in the Aberdeenshire tournaments.

“We feel we’ve got a good squad and we showed last week against Brechin (2-2 draw) we can compete with the top teams.

“Hopefully we can do it in this cup as well and try to make some progress.”

Making a move

Murray joined Huntly from Forres Mechanics at the end of last month after struggling for game time with the Can-Cans.

The winger only moved to Mosset Park in the summer from Buckie Thistle and added: “I played the first few games at Forres and then I was on holiday.

“But after that I didn’t really play again, I was going to speak to the manager about my game time and then he told me I wasn’t really in the plans.

“Huntly came in for me during the summer, but they were too late and I’d already agreed to go to Forres.

“So once the situation at Huntly became clear I was hoping they would come back in and thankfully they did.”

Shield a big deal for Turra

Since joining the Highland League in 2009 Turriff have won the Aberdeenshire Shield three times.

It’s a competition that means a lot to United with Eddie Morrison of the title sponsors also on the committee at the Haughs.

Turriff attacker Keir Smith, 23, said: “This is a big competition for us with Eddie sponsoring it through his company.

Keir Smith is hoping Turriff can get the better of Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield

“We want to do Eddie proud and we want to do the town of Turriff proud.

“We want to do well in every competition, but this one especially, Eddie puts in a huge amount of work at the club and we’d like to give him something back by doing well in the competition he sponsors.

“We lost to Fraserburgh in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this season and that’s the inspiration for us to try to progress in the Shield.”

