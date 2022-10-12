Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Murray hopes to help his new club Huntly enjoy a good run in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Black and Golds face Turriff United at Christie Park this evening and are buoyed by taking 10 points from a possible 12 in the Breedon Highland League.

Murray, 25, said: “It will be a tough tie for us because Turriff have improved from last season and beat Huntly at the start of the season.

“But it’s a good opportunity for us, we want to try to go as far as possible in the cup competitions.

“It’s tough because there are a lot of good sides in the Aberdeenshire tournaments.

“We feel we’ve got a good squad and we showed last week against Brechin (2-2 draw) we can compete with the top teams.

“Hopefully we can do it in this cup as well and try to make some progress.”

Making a move

Murray joined Huntly from Forres Mechanics at the end of last month after struggling for game time with the Can-Cans.

The winger only moved to Mosset Park in the summer from Buckie Thistle and added: “I played the first few games at Forres and then I was on holiday.

“But after that I didn’t really play again, I was going to speak to the manager about my game time and then he told me I wasn’t really in the plans.

“Huntly came in for me during the summer, but they were too late and I’d already agreed to go to Forres.

“So once the situation at Huntly became clear I was hoping they would come back in and thankfully they did.”

Shield a big deal for Turra

Since joining the Highland League in 2009 Turriff have won the Aberdeenshire Shield three times.

It’s a competition that means a lot to United with Eddie Morrison of the title sponsors also on the committee at the Haughs.

Turriff attacker Keir Smith, 23, said: “This is a big competition for us with Eddie sponsoring it through his company.

“We want to do Eddie proud and we want to do the town of Turriff proud.

“We want to do well in every competition, but this one especially, Eddie puts in a huge amount of work at the club and we’d like to give him something back by doing well in the competition he sponsors.

“We lost to Fraserburgh in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this season and that’s the inspiration for us to try to progress in the Shield.”