Buckie Thistle through to Aberdeenshire Shield last-eight with comfortable triumph over Dyce

Buckie Thistle cruised into the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 5-0 triumph over Dyce at Victoria Park.

Dyce, who are fourth in the McBookie North Region Premier League, were aiming to spring an upset against their Highland League opponents.

Their task was made an uphill one after just 58 seconds when the Jags raced into an early lead. Marcus Goodall was the provider with a cross from the right flank, which was met by a sublime finish by Sam Urquhart to flick it beyond Morgan Cook with his back to goal.

Dyce responded brightly to the early setback, with Guilherme Barbosa denied by a fine Mark McLauchlan block on nine minutes after he had been picked out by Gavin Byars.

Buckie were forced into a change on the quarter-hour mark when Scott Adams came off second best from a collision with Cook, with Andy MacAskill brought on in his place.

The home side doubled their advantage on 18 minutes. A swift breakaway saw Urquhart release Goodall clean through on goal, and he coolly tucked past the onrushing Cook.

A decent chance fell the way of Lyall Keir in Dyce’s efforts to pull a goal back when he sidestepped the Jags defence, but he was unable to keep his effort down.

The Jags made it three on 32 minutes though, with Goodall grabbing his second of the night. After latching on to a fine MacAskill pass, the former Ross County youngster sidestepped Cook before firing home.

MacAskill looked lively after his arrival on the field, and he threatened to get his own name on the scoresheet shortly before the break when his angled shot forced a good save from Cook.

Goodall was inches away from completing his hat-trick in stunning style five minutes after the break, when he took on a dipping first-time effort which clipped the top of the crossbar following MacAskill’s quick free-kick.

Buckie netted their fourth from the spot on 55 minutes after Max Barry was felled by Graeme Cochrane, with MacAskill blasting the penalty beyond the reach of Cook.

The Jags extended their lead five minutes later, when Jack Murray nodded home at the near post from a MacAskill corner.

Dyce looked for a consolation, with former Jag Sam Robertson sending an effort inches wide, however Balint Demus kept his clean sheet intact as Buckie advanced to the last eight of the competition.