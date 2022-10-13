Banks o’ Dee exit Scottish Cup due to player registration error

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee have been removed from the Scottish Cup due to a player registration error.

The Breedon Highland League side were due to face Dunipace FC away from home in the second round of the competition a week on Saturday.

The Spain Park side defeated Turriff United 4-0 in the first round but the club have confirmed they have paid the price for a “genuine error”.

Turriff United will instead face Dunipace in the second round later this month.

In a statement, club chairman Brian Winton wrote: “Banks o’ Dee Football Club would like to apologise to our management team, playing staff and supporters for the registration error that has resulted in us exiting the Scottish Cup.

“Over the years Banks o’ Dee FC have set high standards that we are very proud of.

“Unfortunately, our operating procedures failed on this occasion and resulted in a player not being properly registered to compete in the national competition.

“It was a genuine error.

“Steps have already been taken to ensure such an error never happens again.

“They include improving training for all members of our administration staff and a review of our operating procedures.

Official Club Statement: Banks o' Dee FC to exit Scottish Cup following Registration Error Full announcement here: https://t.co/vzTNHY0tya pic.twitter.com/WDEUI3Zhsv — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) October 13, 2022

“We have also recommended to the Scottish Football Association that a mandatory training scheme be created for all club secretaries and staff to help them become familiar with what they need to do.

“That will be of little consolation to our management team, players and fans, who were obviously looking forward to our next Scottish Cup tie.

NEWS | @TurriffUnitedFC will face Dunipace in the Second Round of the Scottish Cup, following Banks O'Dee fielding an ineligible player in their First Round tie. pic.twitter.com/sbyo2sDNqk — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) October 13, 2022

“Once again, we apologise to all of them for what happened and hope we can now focus on continuing our quest to do well in the Breedon Highland League over the remainder of this season and beyond.

“We would like to conclude by thanking the SFA’s Disciplinary Committee for dealing with what happened in a fair and proper manner.

“Banks o’ Dee Football Club will be making no further comment concerning this matter.”