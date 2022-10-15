Deveronvale look to be clinical against Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Stewart insists Deveronvale need to start taking their chances.

The Banffers face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park today having won only once in their last 11 games.

Manager Stewart has been encouraged by the way Vale have played but says they need to make the most of opportunities they create.

He said: “We’re not going into the game low on confidence. People might think we should be low on confidence because of our results but we’re not.

“We’re quite high on confidence but we need to start taking our chances, it’s not for lack of chances being created.

“At times we have been unlucky and haven’t got the breaks, but at other times we’ve created chances and haven’t taken them.

“I feel like I’m saying the same thing on repeat after every game.

“If weren’t creating chances there would be a different feel.”

Forres are sitting eighth in the table with six wins from 11 games and after overhauling the Can-Cans squad in the summer boss Steven MacDonald is reasonably happy with how they’re progressing.

He added: “The start we had raised expectations and it was maybe slightly unrealistic.

“But at the same time it also shows what we’re capable of, we’ve had ups and downs.

“We had a bad spell in September but thankfully we’ve had a couple of good wins at the start of October.

“You want progress to be made but we have to bear in mind the turnaround we had in the summer overall I’m happy with the way things have gone.

“We’re a work in progress, there’s lots of things we can do better and build on.

“As much as we would like it to it doesn’t happen overnight.”