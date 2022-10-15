Deveronvale look to be clinical against Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale look to be clinical against Forres

By Callum Law
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics

Craig Stewart insists Deveronvale need to start taking their chances.

The Banffers face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park today having won only once in their last 11 games.

Manager Stewart has been encouraged by the way Vale have played but says they need to make the most of opportunities they create.

He said: “We’re not going into the game low on confidence. People might think we should be low on confidence because of our results but we’re not.

“We’re quite high on confidence but we need to start taking our chances, it’s not for lack of chances being created.

“At times we have been unlucky and haven’t got the breaks, but at other times we’ve created chances and haven’t taken them.

“I feel like I’m saying the same thing on repeat after every game.

“If weren’t creating chances there would be a different feel.”

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald

Forres are sitting eighth in the table with six wins from 11 games and after overhauling the Can-Cans squad in the summer boss Steven MacDonald is reasonably happy with how they’re progressing.

He added: “The start we had raised expectations and it was maybe slightly unrealistic.

“But at the same time it also shows what we’re capable of, we’ve had ups and downs.

“We had a bad spell in September but thankfully we’ve had a couple of good wins at the start of October.

“You want progress to be made but we have to bear in mind the turnaround we had in the summer overall I’m happy with the way things have gone.

“We’re a work in progress, there’s lots of things we can do better and build on.

“As much as we would like it to it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Highland League: Clachnacuddin strike late to defeat Lossiemouth
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Neither side happy after Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh draw
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Lossiemouth looking to stay in Highland League's top half
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay puts focus on defensive stability ahead of visit of…
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Fraserburgh come from behind to earn point at Banks o' Dee
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Banks o' Dee exit Scottish Cup due to player registration error
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield

Most Read

1
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Forres Mechanics
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented